Which drivers have been the most consistent performers in NASCAR's 2024 regular season?

A NASCAR regular season spans 26 races across a variety of tracks, demanding consistency, adaptability, and hard work. During the regular season, drivers aim to secure their spots in the playoffs by claiming wins and clocking consistent performances.

However, maintaining strong performances week after week becomes a true test of skill and adaptability. Only a few drivers have shown the ability to deliver top-tier results consistently, and have solidified their positions in the championship chase.

Here are five drivers who have displayed consistently strong performances in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series regular season.

#5 William Byron

William Byron pilots the #24 Chevrolet full-time for Hendrick Motorsports. This season has been a rather special one for Byron as he got his hands on the prestigious Daytona 500 earlier this year. Moreover, Byron has secured wins at Martinsville and COTA, where he also claimed pole position. In 24 races this season, the former Xfinity champion has finished in the top ten 13 times and has an average finish of 13.417.

#4 Kyle Larson

Piloting the #5 Chevy for HMS, Kyle Larson has secured 4 race wins this season, more than any of his competitors. As Larson attempted the double this year, he has only started 23 of 24 races, during which he has secured 9 top-five finishes and five pole positions. Moreover, the former Cup Series champion has led 821 laps thus far and has been labeled as one of the favorites to win the 2024 Cup Series title.

#3 Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin pilots the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, competing full-time in the Cup Series. Hamlin has secured three race wins this season, including the inaugural Busch Light Clash in Los Angeles. Moreover, the Virginia native has led 896 laps in this year's campaign, outperforming everyone else on the grid. Currently P6 on the standings table, Hamlin has secured four pole positions and has 9 top-fives to his name.

#2 Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott pilots the #9 Chevy for Hendrick Motorsports, the same car his father Bill Elliott drove during his time in the sport. Elliott is the only driver to not have recorded a single DNF in 24 race starts this season. Moreover, the #9 driver has secured 12 top-ten and 7 top-five finishes and also emerged victorious in the EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, clinching his spot in the playoffs.

#1 Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing's #45 driver Tyler Reddick recently snatched the lead from Kyle Larson and became the points leader after winning the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway last weekend. Furthermore, Reddick has an impressive record this season of finishing in the top ten 17 times and has an average finish of 10.5, surpassing everyone else in the Cup series.

