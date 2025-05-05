Which NASCAR driver was the first to suffer a DNF in the 2025 Texas race?

The NASCAR Cup Series rolled into Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 4, for the 11th race of the regular season. The Wurth 400 featured numerous lead changes, on-track incidents, multi-car wrecks, and pit road problems. Out of 38 starters, only 23 completed all 271 laps, while 12 of the 15 remaining drivers ended the race with a DNF.

The first driver forced to retire from the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway was three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin. Piloting the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, Hamlin’s day came to an abrupt end on lap 74 when his engine blew. Flames were visibly coming from under the hood as he made his way to pit road, ultimately marking the first DNF of the race.

Here's a look at the incident:

Hamlin, co-owner of NASCAR Cup Series team 23XI Racing, saw double disappointment at Texas. Not only did his race end early, but his driver Bubba Wallace Jr., also failed to finish. Driving the #23 Toyota, Wallace was caught in a multi-car wreck shortly after the start of the final stage. After sliding into the wall, he collected Alex Bowman, AJ Allmendinger, and Noah Gragson, forcing all involved out of the race and adding another DNF to the Wurth 400.

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Jesse Love made his second career Cup Series start at Texas Motor Speedway but unfortunately ended his day with a DNF after hitting the wall on lap 219. The 20-year-old Californian showed stronger form in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, where he started third and secured a solid P7 finish, continuing to build experience at the top level.

Team Penske’s Joey Logano captured his first win of the 2025 NASCAR season at Texas Motor Speedway, despite leading just seven laps in a chaotic Wurth 400. The reigning Cup Series champion made a late charge to the front, capitalizing on race incidents and strategy. His teammate Ryan Blaney finished strong in P3, while Ross Chastain took second for Trackhouse Racing.

Denny Hamlin reacts to first DNF in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season

Denny Hamlin became the first driver to record a DNF in the Wurth 400 after his #11 Toyota suffered a sudden engine failure on Lap 74, forcing him to retire early. In a post-race interview with Speedway Digest, the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran expressed frustration, noting the engine issue came without warning. He said:

"It was blowing up for a lap or so before it really detonated. I tried to keep it off to keep it from full detonating, that was they can diagnose exactly what happened to it. It's tough to say exactly what it is, but they'll go back and look at it and we'll find out in a few weeks."

Hamlin has previously won thrice at Texas Motor Speedway, however, his race on Sunday ended with a P38 finish. Meanwhile, the next Cup Series race is scheduled at Kansas Motor Speedway on May 11.

