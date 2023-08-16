Which NASCAR driver is the founder of Golf Guys Tour? Exploring the founders, previous winners, and more

The NASCAR community is not unfamiliar with the thrill of competition. Yet, there's a lesser-known realm where the rubber meets the green – the Golf Guys Tour, a fusion of NASCAR and golf that brings together the most frustrated amateurs on tour for a unique blend of competition and leisure.

Led by Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin, who also holds three Daytona 500 championships, the Golf Guys Tour has become a cherished escape for those within the motorsports universe.

Originating from the minds of Hamlin and fellow driver Ricky Stenhouse, the Golf Guys Tour is a playground for drivers, team members, and other personalities who share a passion for golf. Not confined to casual rounds, this tour mirrors the PGA Tour and NASCAR by introducing season-long points standings.

While Denny Hamlin is undoubtedly a powerhouse on the racetrack, his influence extends far beyond the asphalt. His affinity for golf is not merely superficial – he boasts a commendable handicap of 3.5, signifying his genuine prowess on the course.

Shedding light on the profound role that golf plays in his life beyond the racetrack, Hamlin shared with NASCAR.com:

“Golf has always been a great way for me to decompress and get away from the work aspect of racing and being a race-car driver just for a few hours.”

Which NASCAR drivers are the previous winners of the Golf Guys Tour?

The inaugural tournament of the Golf Guys Tour held in 2017, saw none other than Denny Hamlin emerge as the winner.

In 2018, the championship honors were bestowed upon "Yung Money" Kyle Larson.

Hamlin once again etched his name in the annals of Golf Guys Tour history in 2019. His victory not only reaffirmed his dominance in both NASCAR and golf but also highlighted the enduring appeal of this tour.

After a brief hiatus, the Golf Guys Tour triumphantly returned to the spotlight in 2021, marking its resurgence at the River Run Country Club in Davidson, North Carolina. The tournament was claimed by none other than Bubba Wallace, the driver for Denny Hamlin's team 23XI Racing.

The Golf Guys Tour continued to captivate with a series of individual matches that featured renowned winners like Denny Hamlin and Ricky Stenhouse. Nate Dog took home the most recent game at Carmel Country Valley earlier in April of this year.