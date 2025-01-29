Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins at Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will kick off with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, and excitement is high, as it's an exhibition event with Cup Series returning to the track for the first time since 1971.

The Cook Out Clash has an exciting history in NASCAR dating back to the 1979 season. NASCAR hosted its first Cook Out Clash at Daytona International Speedway in 1979, where Buddy Baker emerged victorious, driving the #28 Oldsmobile for Ranier-Lunday. The venue of the event has been changed a couple of times.

Since the inaugural Cook Out Clash, some of the biggest stars and teams have had at least one victory in the exhibition race. A total of 25 different drivers have taken the checkered flag in 46 exhibition-style Clash events.

With six victories, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt is the most successful driver at the exhibition-style Clash event in NASCAR history. Earnhardt took his first checkered flag in 1980, while his last win came in 1995.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver and defending winner of the event, Denny Hamlin, stands second with four wins in the Cook Out Clash all-time win list, followed by Dale Jarrett, Tony Stewart, and Kevin Harvick with three wins each.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s 12 Cup wins in the event are the most among all teams. They came in 2001, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2012, 2014-2016, 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2024. Meanwhile, Richard Childress Racing has won eight times.

Meanwhile, six different manufacturers have won the exhibition event, and Chevrolet has won the most times with 21 victories. They are followed by Ford with 10, Toyota (8), Oldsmobile (2), Buick (2), and Pontiac (2).

Last 15 NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, ft. Joey Logano

The Cook Out Clash kicks off at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, and six of the 25 All-Star Race winners have entered the exhibition race.

Here’s a quick look at the last 15 exhibition-style Clash event winners:

2010 - Kevin Harvick 2011 - Kurt Busch 2012 - Kyle Busch 2013 - Kevin Harvick 2014 - Denny Hamlin 2015 - Matt Kenseth 2016 - Denny Hamlin 2017 - Joey Logano 2018 - Brad Keselowski 2019 - Jimmie Johnson 2020 - Erik Jones 2021 - Kyle Busch 2022 - Joey Logano 2023 - Martin Truex Jr. 2024 - Denny Hamlin

Catch teams and drivers in action at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday (Feb. 2) at 8 pm ET on FOX.

