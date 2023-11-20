Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins at Daytona International Speedway?

Since the first NASCAR race was held at Daytona International Speedway, some of the biggest stars and teams in the history of the sports have won at least one Cup race at the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track, the latest being JTG Daugherty Racing driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who made the 2023 Daytona 500 his third Cup Series victory.

Daytona International Speedway hosted its first-ever NASCAR race in 1959 with a Daytona 500, where Lee Petty emerged victorious driving the #42 Oldsmobile for Petty Enterprises. The Daytona 500 isn't the only race hosted by Daytona International Speedway.

Some popular drivers who won at Daytona include Jeff Gordon, Bobby Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Tony Stewart, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, and Jimmie Johnson. But of all the great drivers listed above, there is no one in the top two on the list of drivers who has won the most Cup Series races at Daytona.

A total of 70 different drivers have taken the checkered flag at Daytona International Speedway so far. NASCAR legend Richard Petty owns the most Cup wins at Daytona with 10 (1964, 1966, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1977, 1979, 1981, 1984), followed by Cale Yarborough with eight, and David Pearson with six wins in the win list at Daytona.

Hendrick Motorsports lead the Cup Series in wins with 15 victories: Jeff Gordon (six), Jimmie Johnson (three), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (two), Geoff Bodine (one), Darrell Waltrip (one), Tim Richmond (one), William Byron (one).

Meanwhile, eight different manufacturers have won at this venue and Chevrolet has won the most times with 46 victories. They are followed by Ford with 38, Toyota (5), Dodge (nine), Pontiac (eight), Buick (seven), Mercury (10) and Oldsmobile (three).

Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at Daytona International Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season will officially kick-off at Daytona International Speedway, with the historic Daytona 500.

Below is a list of active Daytona winners:

Denny Hamlin - (3 wins) Ricky Stenhouse Jr - (2 wins) Austin Dillon - (2 wins) Chris Buescher - (1 win) Austin Cindric - (1 win) Ryan Blaney - (1 win) Michael McDowell - (1 win) William Byron - (1 win) Justin Haley - (1 win) Erik Jones - (1 win) Kyle Busch - (1 win) Brad Keselowski - (1 win) Joey Logano - (1 win) Aric Almirola - (1 win)

Watch teams and drivers in action at Daytona on February 18, 2023.