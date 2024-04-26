Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins at Dover Motor Speedway?

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway for the Wurth 400, and excitement is high as it's a concrete oval track with a length of one mile.

Dover Motor Speedway, nicknamed “Monster Mile,” hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race in 1969 with a 400-mile race, where Richard Petty emerged victorious driving the #43 Ford for Petty Enterprises.

Since the inaugural race, some of the biggest stars and teams have tasted at least one victory at the Monster Mile.

A total of 39 different drivers have taken the checkered flag at least once at Dover. Of those 39, 23 have won at least twice, while 18 have won at least thrice.

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson is the most successful driver at Dover with 11 wins. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion took his first checkered flag at this track in the spring of 2002, while his last win came in 2017. He also has 18 top-five finishes and 27 top-10 finishes.

Other notable drivers, like Richard Petty and Bobby Allison, are tied for second with seven wins.

Hendrick Motorsports’ 22 Cup wins at Dover Motor Speedway are the most among all teams. They came in 1986, 1991, 1992, 1995–1996, 1996, 2001–2002, 2002, 2005, 2009–2010, 2009, 2012, 2014–2015, 2017, 2013–2014, 2018, 2021–2022. Joe Gibbs Racing has 10 wins.

Meanwhile, nine different manufacturers have won at this venue, and Chevrolet has won the most times with 43 victories. They are followed by Ford with 27, Mercury (7), Toyota (eight), Dodge (seven), Pontiac (six), Buick (three), Oldsmobile (two), and Plymouth (two).

Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at Dover Motor Speedway

The Wurth 400 kicks off at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, and eight of the 37 Cup Series Dover Motor Speedway winners have entered the race.

Here’s a quick look at the active winners at The Monster Mile.

Jimmie Johnson – (11 wins) Martin Truex Jr. – (4 wins) Kyle Busch – (3 wins) Chase Elliott – (2 wins) Brad Keselowski – (1 win) Denny Hamlin – (1 win) Alex Bowman – (1 win) Kyle Larson – (1 win)

Catch teams and drivers in action at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday.