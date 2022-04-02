Which NASCAR driver has the most wins?

NASCAR is one of the most followed auto sports in the world and it has sanctioned over 1500 races since its inauguration in 1948, over 74 years ago.

The StockCar Association has been growing rapidly in all three of its national series, Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series. Over the past 74 years, over 1000 drivers have driven for them, creating a legacy that is still on record to date.

Out of the many drivers who have driven for NASCAR, Richard Petty, a veteran Cup Series driver, stands out as one of the most decorated drivers. He has collected the most wins in the organization's history, earning 200 wins.

His father Lee Petty was among the best drivers of the organization's early days until he retired in 1964 with 54 wins. Richard Petty ended up picking up his father’s footsteps and went ahead to outshine him, racing from 1958 to 1992.

Prior to his retirement, he had recorded 200 wins, 712 top-tens finishes, and 123 poles.

in 2021, FOX went ahead on Twitter to acknowledge Richard Petty, who has the most wins in Daytona 500 history.

The veteran driver was the first driver in history to record seven Cup Series championships. Despite his retirement from the tracks, he has maintained the same love for racing, currently participating as a team owner. He is the owner of Petty GMS Motorsports.

Hendrick Motorsports to have several NASCAR drivers with the most wins

Dale Earnhardt became the second driver to record the same championship record. Dale Earnhardt recorded 76 wins 428 top-ten finishes and 22 poles before his career ended in 2001 in a deadly crash that happened in the last-lap crash.

Earlier this year, his son stated this on Twitter:

"2014 was a special year with @SteveLetarte. We kicked it off with The Daytona 500 win and just had an incredible year together. It was a fun year and the 500 ring had to go in the @NASCARHall case to represent our success."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. @DaleJr 2014 was a special year with @SteveLetarte . We kicked it off with The Daytona 500 win and just had an incredible year together. It was a fun year and the 500 ring had to go in the @NASCARHall case to represent our success.

Currently, former Hendrick Motorsports driver Jimmie Johnson holds the record with seven championship wins. Jimmie Johnson retired as a full-time NASCAR driver in 2020 with 83 wins, 374 top-ten finishes and 36 poles.

As part of growth and advancement in terms of technology, last year a new car, the Next Gen car, was launched.

At the moment, there have been six different winners in the 2022 season. Last year, Kyle Larson finished as with 10 wins and a championship, collecting the most wins that season.

