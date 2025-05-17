Which NASCAR legend could Kyle Larson equal in most All-Star Race victories?

NASCAR star Kyle Larson is set to participate in the 41st edition of the All-Star Race this Sunday, May 18. A three-time winner of the exhibition event, Larson is just one victory away from matching the record held by one of NASCAR’s most successful drivers, Jimmie Johnson.

Former Cup Series champion Kyle Larson drives the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports and is currently in his 12th full-time season in NASCAR’s top division. The Elk Grove, California, native has won the All-Star Race three times (2019, 2021, and 2023). A win this year would tie him with seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who holds four All-Star victories with HMS.

This year’s All-Star Race will feature 23 entries, with 20 drivers pre-qualified, including Kyle Larson in the #5 Chevrolet. The remaining three HMS drivers have also secured their spots and will go head-to-head for the $1 million prize. Alex Bowman will lead the Hendrick charge from P3, followed by William Byron in P5 and Chase Elliott in P10.

Kyle Larson, who will attempt the grueling Indy 500–Coca-Cola 600 double on May 25, was replaced by JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier for the practice and qualifying sessions at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Despite missing early weekend activities due to his Indy 500 commitments, Larson remains one of the top contenders in the million-dollar race on Sunday.

In 12 races this season, Larson has secured three wins and finished in the top five on eight occasions. He is currently P1 in the driver standings with 469 points and an impressive average finish of 9.83. The 32-year-old has also secured two victories in the Xfinity Series and one in the Truck Series this season, taking his overall tally to six wins across the top three American Stock Car racing divisions.

Kyle Larson sets priorities ahead of second Indy-Charlotte Double attempt

Kyle Larson attempted the prestigious Indy 500–Coca-Cola 600 double last year, but things didn’t go as planned for the Hendrick Motorsports driver. A heavy downpour delayed the start of the Indy 500, where Larson, racing for McLaren Arrow Racing, finished 18th. The delay forced him to miss the start of the Coke 600, putting his playoff eligibility at risk.

According to NASCAR guidelines, drivers must start all 26 regular-season races to qualify for the playoffs. Larson and his team filed an appeal to retain his playoff eligibility despite missing the Coke 600 start — an appeal that NASCAR ultimately approved.

Earlier this week, the former champion was interviewed by FloRacing, where he said the Cup Series was his priority this season.

“For me, and definitely for Rick (Hendrick) and Hendrick Motorsports, I think no matter through this whole experience this year, Cup should be the priority," Larson said on Tuesday.

Furthermore, Larson acknowledged that despite wanting the pole in the Indy 500, it is difficult not to give his all in a race with a 'million dollar' prize pool.

"Yes it would be extremely nice to go for the pole at the Indianapolis 500, but at the same time, it's hard to turn down an opportunity race for a million dollars." he added.

Catch the All-Star action on May 18 at 5:00 PM Eastern time. The race will exclusively be available on FOX Sports 1.

