In 2020, Michael Jordan revealed that he was partnering with Denny Hamlin, one of the most well-known NASCAR racers, and Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr., the only other black racer competing at the highest level in American racing, to establish a team - 23XI Racing.

The new team started competing in the 2021 season.

Denny Hamlin @dennyhamlin Tonight, I’m excited to announce MJ and I are starting a new, single car @NASCAR Cup Series team for 2021. Deciding on a driver was easy - it had to be @BubbaWallace Tonight, I’m excited to announce MJ and I are starting a new, single car @NASCAR Cup Series team for 2021. Deciding on a driver was easy - it had to be @BubbaWallace. https://t.co/nIJv0X6ZOX

Jordan and Wallace's collaboration is notable in a sport that has historically had little representation from people of color and has battled to broaden and diversify its predominantly white fan base.

As said by Bill Lester, who for years was the only African-American driver in NASCAR’s top series:

“A lot of what I call closet NASCAR fans are Black fans, now with Jordan opening the door to the sport, I think that that’s going to go a long way.”

Jordan labelled himself as a lifelong supporter of NASCAR and recalled how his parents frequently took his family to races while he was growing up in North Carolina. Jordan's college teammate at the University of North Carolina, Brad Daugherty, a former NBA player, is a partner with JTG Daugherty Racing.

Wallace benefitted from joining forces with Jordan and Hamlin. Wallace is a graduate of NASCAR's Drive for Diversity development programme, which is run by Rev Racing team owner Max Siegel, who is outraged by the lack of black drivers in the sport.

The team is in their third NASCAR Cup Series season. The inclusion of Tyler Reddick, who became a three-time champion in 2022, will boost the stakes this season, and expectations are high.

Team owner Denny Hamlin said that he would prefer both drivers - Bubba Wallace being the other - to be playoff candidates this season, as they're both highly regarded. He said that the group has had an additional year to connect with, get mature and gel, and he anticipates that to pay off.

2023 NASCAR Cup Talladega race review

At the start of the last lap in second overtime, Bubba Wallace was in the lead, but Ryan Blaney closed quickly to compete for the position.

Wallace attempted to block with his No. 23 Toyota by moving high and low, but on his third try, he was struck by Blaney, resulting in a multi-car accident that brought the race to a stop under yellow.

Busch was in front of Blaney when the caution came on, and he was crowned the winner. Busch had lined up third to begin the second overtime. Just three laps, including the final one, were led by Busch. Chris Buescher came in third, while Blaney finished second.

Eight cautions, including two-stage breakdowns, delayed the race. There were 57 lead changes and 21 different race leaders. The Stage 1 win went to Chase Elliott, who climbed up from 12th. Elliott lost to 20th-place finisher Aric Almirola by a whisker on Stage 2.

