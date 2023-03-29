Which team will Joey Logano drive for in the Bristol Truck Series dirt race?

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano is set to make his first Truck race entry for the 2023 season. Logano has announced his intention to drive in the Pinty's Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, joining forces with a Ford-powered team.

According to a video posted by Logano, he will join Thorsport Racing, driving the #66 Ford F-150 at the Bristol weekend. Hang 10 Car Wash is the primary sponsor of Logano's venture into the Craftsman Truck Series dirt race.

Johnathon Platt, the spotter for the #66 Ford F-150 leaked the news before Logano made the official announcement. Platt posted that he would be working with Kaden Honeycutt on the #4 truck for Roper Racing at the Texas Motor Speedway and would then be present at Bristol Motor Speedway with 'JL22'.

While the official entry list for the race hasn't been released by NASCAR, Joey Logano will face stiff competition in the Truck Race. Thorsport Racing has a formidable lineup of regular drivers including Defending Bristol Dirt winner Ben Rhodes, three-time champion Matt Crafton, championship contender Ty Majeski, and 2021 Rookie of the year Hailie Deegan.

It will be interesting to see how Joey Logano stacks up against a talented pool of drivers in the Truck series. The 32-year-old driver will have to qualify for the race before securing a grid spot.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron had earlier announced his truck series schedule when he joined Kyle Busch Motorsports. Byron will race in Pinty's Dirt Race according to his schedule.

As of now, Joey Logano and William Byron are the only Cup Series drivers who have confirmed their participation. Xfinity driver Parker Kligerman will make one of his scheduled starts racing for Henderson Motorsport.

Joey Logano's Truck Series records explored

Joey Logano has significantly fewer starts in the Truck Series compared to other national series. The #22 Cup Series driver has recorded only eight starts over the course of five seasons.

Despite making only eight starts, Logano has a race win to his name, taking the checkered flag for the 2015 Kroger 250 in Martinsville. The 32-year-old has also recorded five top-tens and two pole positions.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt - Practice

The two-time Cup Series champion also pulled double duty at Bristol last year. He started on the pole for the Truck Series race, driving the #54 Planet Fitness Ford F-150.

Logano managed to win the first stage and challenged Ben Rhodes for victory. However, he finished the race in sixth position while Rhodes won the race qualifying for the playoffs.

Joey Logano is no stranger to wins on Dirt tracks, having won the inaugural Cup Series dirt race in 2022̣. He will be hoping to add to his lone victory in the category.

Poll : 0 votes