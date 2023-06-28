Who is 7x NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson’s wife? Exploring all about Chandra Janway

Model turned businesswoman Chandra Janway might be a name unfamiliar to most NASCAR fans, however, Jimmie Johnson is not. Wife to the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Janway plays a major role in the former full-time driver's life. In conjunction with her exploits in the modeling industry, the 45-year-old is best known in the stock car racing circles as Johnson's better half.

Having graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2000 majoring in Business Communication, Chandra Janway got married to Jimmie Johnson in the year 2004.

Having been introduced by none other than former Cup Series driver Jeff Gordan, the couple have known each other since 2002. With 19 years of marriage behind the two individuals, Jimmie Johnson and his wife are parents to two daughters.

Shying away from the limelight of the motorsport world, Johnson's wife has been a key force behind the Jimmie Johnson Foundation. She co-founded the organization with her husband in 2006, focussing on K12 Public Education. Unlike her husband who enjoys the limelight of the motorsport world ranging from NASCAR to IndyCar on him, Chandra Janway prefers to stay off social media.

Having enjoyed a professional career first as a model, along with working in advertising agencies as well as having founded a non-profit organization, Janway has an estimated net worth of 2.5 million today.

Jimmie Johnson's wife Chandra Janway's parents reported dead in Oklahoma

Shocking news broke out about Chandra Janway recently when reports poured in of her parents passing away in Oklahoma on Monday this week. Feared to have been involved in a murder-suicide case, Jimmie Johnson's in-laws were reported dead by the Muskogee, Oklahoma authorities after a 911 call of a person reported with a gun.

Three dead bodies were found by the authorities in an investigation that commenced after the call was made. The deceased have been identified as Chandra Janway's parents Jack and Terry Janway, along with her nephew Dalton Janway. As per officials' suspicions, Terry Janway is also considered a suspect in the gruesome case.

Claire B Lang @ClaireBLang "We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson's family. The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families." – NASCAR

While the authorities work around the clock to solve what is a bizarre occurrence, the NASCAR world along with Jimmie Johnson and his family mourn the passing away of their loved ones. It remains to be seen what further details come of the investigation, and whether Johnson who was supposed to race in Chicago this weekend goes through with the same.

