Who is the only active NASCAR driver with four back-to-back Cup Series race wins? Know as Christopher Bell chases historic achievement

NASCAR fans witnessed a historic third consecutive win by Chritopher Bell on Sunday during the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Despite the chaos caused by the option tyres, the Joe Gibbs driver managed to edge out a victory over his teamate Denny Hamlin, by a mere 0.049s on a dramatic final-lap battle.

Following his previous back-to-back victories at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Circuit of the Americas, this triumph solidifies Bells' first career three-peat, making him the sole driver to achieve the feat in the Next Gen Era. As fans anticipate a historic fourth win by the #20 driver, let's look at Jimmie Johnson, the only active driver who's achieved this milestone.

Nicknamed “the five time” by NASCAR fans, Jimmie Johnson achieved the rare feat of four consecutive wins in 2007, during his dominant stretch of five consecutive championships. Johnson began his four-peat with a classic short-track battle at Martinsville Speedway.

He held off Jeff Gordon, another member of the four-peat club, to win the race after leading for 147 laps. On his next stop at Atlanta Speedway, he used a two-tire strategy during a late-race caution to gain track positon and get back-to-back wins. His third win at Texas motorway, followed after he methodically made his way from deep down in the field at fourteeth.

The #48 driver completed the streak at yet another short track with the Phoenix Raceway. His fourth win secured a prime position to eventually win his second consecutive NASCAR Cup championship. Interestingly, Jimmie's four wins happened during the final races of the year, in contrast to Bell's ongoing streak at the start.

Jimmie Johnson retired from the sport in 2020 after seven cup championships and 83 race wins. He then went on to compete in Indycar for the 2021 and 2022 seasons before leaving open wheel racing entirely. The seven time Cup champion returned to NASCAR as a co-owner and part-time racer for Legacy Motor Club(LMC).

He drives the #84 car in select races, like the Daytona 500 on February 16,2025, where he clinched a third place podium finish. His next, and only other scheduled race of the season, is at Charlotte Motor speedway on May 26.

"You can enjoy the confidence more now" - NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson gives his take on Christopher Bells's win streak

NASCAR: DAYTONA 500 - Source: Imagn

According to Jimmie Johnson, the current NASCAR format that emphasized victories and stage wins for playoff points, allows drivers like Christopher Bell to enjoy his good start to the season without worrying about a mid-season slump.

On an instagram post uploaded by the podcast "Never settle", the seven time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson went on to say,

"I was thinking about my time In The seat. When you have a quick start to a season, you know a lull is coming around at some point and honestly peaking at the right time was quite important but the system is different now and you are rewarded to win races and to win stages and to gain those points that carry you through the rounds of the playoffs should you continue to advance and so I think you can enjoy the confidence more now."

During Johnson's era in the 2000s, the NASCAR points system reset for the top 12 drivers after 26 races to begin the playoffs, previously known as "The Chase". This meant that drivers had to sustain their peaks and avoid extended lulls. In contrast, the current format allows early achievements to carry over towards the playoffs.

Ranked second in the driver's points standings, Christopher Bell looks to score his fourth vistory in the upcoming race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Monday, March 17.

