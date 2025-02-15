Who is Amber Balcaen’s husband? All you need to know about NASCAR driver’s partner Jordan Reaves 

Amber Balcaen is a Canadian professional stock car racing driver who currently races part-time in the ARCA Menards Series. She made history as the first Canadian woman to win a NASCAR-sanctioned race in the United States, achieving this milestone at Motor Mile Speedway in 2016.

Balcaen's passion for racing started at the age of 10 when she began driving go-karts on dirt tracks, and she eventually became the first female to win a dirt track racing championship in Manitoba.

On the other hand, her husband Jordan Reaves started his athletic career as a basketball player for the Brandon Bobcats before making the switch to football. He signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2015 and then moved to the Roughriders in 2016.

While with Saskatchewan, he played as a defensive lineman and made significant contributions on special teams, racking up multiple tackles. In 2022, he joined the Edmonton Elks, where he continued to demonstrate his abilities on the field, participating in 11 games and gathering several special teams tackles during the 2023 season.

Reaves hails from a prominent athletic family; he is the son of former Winnipeg Blue Bomber running back Willard Reaves and the younger brother of NHL player Ryan Reaves.

Meanwhile, the couple met in high school and got engaged before marrying on February 5, 2022. Amber Balcaen tweeted on her first race at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, saying:

"What a day! I have dreamed of racing at @Daytona for a long long time. To live out this dream today was truly special. Ended up P16. Had so much fun & learned lots. Thank you @IconDirect for making my dreams come true! & @RetteJones30 for all their hard work!" Amber Balcaen wrote.

To which Jordan Reaves replied:

"Loving her dream"

Throughout her career, Balcaen has participated in various racing series, including the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series and the K&N Pro Series East. In 2022, she competed for Rookie of the Year in the ARCA Menards Series, demonstrating her talent with six top 10 finishes. Her career also includes a serious accident in the POWRi Midget Racing Series in 2020, where she sustained significant injuries but made a remarkable comeback to racing.

Female NASCAR racer Amber Balcaen announced next big move of her career

Amber Balcaen is set to join Nitro Motorsports for the 2025 ARCA Menards Series campaign as a part-time driver. She will be piloting the No. 70 Toyota Camry, marking a change from her full-time stint at Venturini Motorsports in 2024.

The team made the announcement on January 9, confirming that Balcaen will compete at the Daytona International Speedway in the upcoming month, with plans to participate in select events throughout the season.

