Who is Austin Theriault? All about the former NASCAR driver-turned-GOP congressional candidate in Maine

Austin Theriault is a former NASCAR driver from Maine and politician who left his mark in various racing circuits, primarily competing in stock car racing. Born on January 23, 1994, in Fort Kent, Maine, Theriault began his racing career at a young age, showing promise and skill in the sport.

Theriault has competed in several racing series, including the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and ARCA Racing Series. In 2017, he won the ARCA Menards Series championship with 7 wins in 20 races, solidifying his talent and skill behind the wheel.

Theriault was able to make a total of 24 starts in the three NASCAR national series - Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. He finished his NASCAR career with two top-5 finishes that came in Xfinity Series.

However, his racing career took a turn due to a serious accident at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2019, which resulted in significant injuries, including a compression fracture in his back. This incident led to a pause in his racing career and forced him to focus on recovery and rehabilitation.

After his racing career, Austin Theriault moved into politics. In 2022, he announced his candidacy as a Republican for the U.S. House of Representatives in Maine's 2nd Congressional District.

Austin Theriault pledges to bring energetic and aggressive leadership to Maine's 2nd congressional district

Former NASCAR driver-turned-GOP congressional candidate aimed to bring his perspective and experience, both from his racing career and his roots in Maine, to the political arena. He expressed his support for House Speaker Mike Johnson, emphasizing Johnson's advocacy for rural conservative values.

Appreciating Johnson’s support, Austin Theriault said (via Fox News):

“Speaker Johnson is fighting for rural conservative values. Joe Biden and Jared Golden have failed to make life better for Mainers. I look forward to fighting for the working class by restoring energetic, effective and aggressive leadership to Maine’s 2nd congressional district.

He calls upon people to join his efforts to uplift Maine's working class. He added:

“Join our fight to help Maine's working class get ahead. It's time to stand up and stop the out-of-touch elites from continuing to hurt our communities and proactively fight for a better and more prosperous future.”