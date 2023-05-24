Who is the best NASCAR Cup Series driver since 2000? Here’s what ChatGPT thinks

Grading athletes on a list of one to 10 with number one being the greatest of all time is a highly subjective matter and it's no different in NASCAR. However, AI bot ChatGPT provided a straightforward reply to the same, ranking Jimmie Johnson atop its list of top 10 NASCAR drivers since 2000.

The stock car racing series has brought entertainment and drama to fans all across the United States of America as well as the world over the last 75 years and more. Given the myriad of options and unique performances, many have failed to agree upon one driver who is head and shoulders above the rest.

NASCAR themselves honored 75 of the greatest drivers in the sport this year. The prestigious list featured names such as Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch. Fans, though, would name either of these three, or even some other driver as the best the sport has ever seen.

The onset of artificial intelligence and the AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT meant many people took to the bot to understand who ranks as the best NASCAR driver since 2000. Coming up with a list of 10 published by FOX Sports, ChatGPT ranked Jimmie Johnson on the top.

You can view the full list below:

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Who are the best #NASCAR Cup Series drivers since 2000? We asked ChatGPT and here are the results. Who are the best #NASCAR Cup Series drivers since 2000? We asked ChatGPT and here are the results. 👀 https://t.co/RXPIHKZQ7O

Johnson pipped the likes of Jeff Gordon (#2) and Kyle Busch (#6) to the top spot. This is likely due to the number of championships he has won in the sport, as well as his popularity around the world.

There were also a few outliers on the list, with fans not agreeing to Dale Earnhardt Jr. being put in fifth place ahead of Kyle Busch and Matt Kenseth.

Fans on Twitter react to ChatGPT's best NASCAR driver since 2000 list

With subjectivity playing a major role in who picks which driver as the best in the sport, NASCAR fans were quick to react to ChatGPT's list of the best drivers since 2000. With not everyone agreeing to the order of the list, here are some of the best reactions on Twitter.

"Gordon should be number 1," one fan tweeted.

"I mean….. Matt Kenseth had a way better career Dale, Jr. Ever had," another wrote.

"Well their wrong….. @KyleBusch at #6 has done more than spots 2-5!," a fan tweeted.

"Is popularity a part of coming up w/this list? Because #5 should not be ahead of any of these drivers. Heck MTJ should be on it before Jr. And I still wouldn't put Martin at 5," yet another fan tweeted.

Gary @Kid67y @NASCARONFOX @JimmieJohnson @JeffGordonWeb @TonyStewart @KevinHarvick @DaleJr @KyleBusch @KurtBusch @mattkenseth @dennyhamlin @keselowski Is popularity apart of coming up w/this list? Because #5 should not be ahead of any of these drivers. Heck MTJ should be on it before Jr. And I still wouldn't put Martin at 5. @NASCARONFOX @JimmieJohnson @JeffGordonWeb @TonyStewart @KevinHarvick @DaleJr @KyleBusch @KurtBusch @mattkenseth @dennyhamlin @keselowski Is popularity apart of coming up w/this list? Because #5 should not be ahead of any of these drivers. Heck MTJ should be on it before Jr. And I still wouldn't put Martin at 5.

Meanwhile, the current crop of NASCAR racers are preparing to race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway this Sunday (May 28) in the Coca-Cola 600. One of the sport's most prestigious events, it will feature drivers battling for the elusive crown at the 600-mile-long race.

