“Who is your boyfriend? Chase Elliott forever”: Young NASCAR fan’s adorable interaction with HMS driver pre-race at Daytona

It was a hit-or-miss opportunity for Chase Elliott this weekend. With the final playoff spots sealed off, Elliott might have to sit in this season's playoff.

But Elliott has something to smile about. His fans have their unlimited faith and support in him as seen during the fan Q&A session before the Daytona race.

It's a cute interaction between a young fan and Elliott that has fans smiling during the session.

Holly, one of Elliott's biggest fan had the opportunity to ask a question to her favourite driver. She asked if the Dogs are going to win a third championship in a row and Elliott replied that he thinks they are going to win.

He thanked the young fan and complimented her hair which was in a similar color as Elliott's car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The emcee then questioned the young fan about her boyfriend.

Chase Elliott via his Instagram story

Q: Who's your boyfriend?

Holly: Chase Elliott forever.

Her answer had everyone smiling including Chase Elliott himself. This cute interaction was shared by Chase Elliott via his Instagram story.

Chase Elliott misses to secure a spot in the playoffs

Chase Elliott has never missed to make it to the playoffs since 2016. But this year due to a string of unfortunate incidents and bad luck he failed to make it.

Even though he finished fourth at Daytona, Elliott seemed a little disappointed.

"It's a bummer, for sure. Hate the season has worked out like it has. The good news is the car got in in the owner's points. That's a big deal." he said during the post-race interview (via NASCAR)

He continued,

"...Certainly going to be some lessons taken from it, and I think we'll be better for it on the other end."

Elliott has proven his speed and this year's full-time drivers have a fifth-best average finish. However, he was forced to compete in a must-win position after missing six races because of a leg injury and a seventh after receiving a suspension for intentionally wrecking Denny Hamlin.

Even though Elliott is no longer eligible for the driver's championship, he still hopes that he could learn things from this season.