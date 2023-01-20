Every so often, a driver takes up the role of dividing the NASCAR Cup Series fanbase into two halves, and Bubba Wallace Jr. has seemed to do that successfully over the past few years. Often referred to as characters that are crucial to the sport, drivers like Wallace Jr. bring in such charisma and notions with them that fans either love them or hate them.

One such example before the 23XI Racing driver could be Kyle Busch, who has often been another of NASCAR's most polarizing figures in the last decade. The 2010 K&N Rookie of the Year, Wallace Jr. made his debut in the Cup Series in 2017 with Richard Petty Motorsports, before becoming the face of the upstart team 23XI Racing founded by basketball legend Michael Jordan and current Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin.

23XI Racing @23XIRacing



In 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟛, we move 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟚 was a 𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙤 𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧In 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟛, we move #ForwardTogether towards more success on and off the track! #TeamToyota 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟚 was a 𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙤 𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 😎 In 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟛, we move #ForwardTogether towards more success on and off the track! #TeamToyota https://t.co/DMpfvAvb2R

Having clinched his second career win in the highest echelon of the sport last year, Bubba Wallace Jr. certainly picked up momentum in 2022 as fans await his performances in 2023. Along with his performances on the track, the Mobile, Alabama native is known to be someone who wears his heart on his sleeve. A good example of his outburst of emotions came last year in Sin City when we all know what happened between Wallace Jr. and Kyle Larson after the latter crowded him up on the racetrack.

So who are Bubba Wallace Jr.'s teammates and how is his relationship with them?

Over his years in the NASCAR Cup Series, Bubba Wallace Jr. has had two teammates in the form of Kurt Busch and Ty Gibbs, both at 23XI Racing. Prior to his appearance with 23XI, Wallace Jr. was the sole entry from Richard Petty Motorsports in the Cup Series, with no other teammate or car in the series.

Justin Champagne @ChampagneRacin Kind of bittersweet to see Bubba Wallace leave RPM. Was looking forward to seeing Bubba turn that organization around into a competitive team. But some things must come to an end unfortunately. Hoping Bubba lands a ride for next year 🤘🏽 Kind of bittersweet to see Bubba Wallace leave RPM. Was looking forward to seeing Bubba turn that organization around into a competitive team. But some things must come to an end unfortunately. Hoping Bubba lands a ride for next year 🤘🏽 https://t.co/EM43ofmaHm

The 2021 season also saw Bubba Wallace Jr. as the sole 23XI Racing entry, before being joined by Kurt Busch in 2022. The #23 Toyota Camry TRD driver elaborated on how being joined by Busch, a former champion of the sport, felt, saying:

"It's actually been really good having Kurt come on board. Our deal is, you know, it's one team, we're winning together and that's important for us because there's a lot of teams that become a two-car operation under the same roof."

After Kurt Busch was relegated to the sidelines due to an injury, the now 2022 Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs filled his shoes at 23XI alongside Wallace Jr. The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to bring in yet another teammate alongside Bubba Wallace Jr., in the form of former Xfinity Series champion and former Richard Childress racing driver Tyler Reddick.

It remains to be seen how the two get along together as a team in the 2023 season, which kicks off with the Busch Light Clash on February 5th, 2023.

