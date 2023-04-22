Who builds the engines for Joe Gibbs Racing? Exploring their supplier for the 2023 NASCAR season

One of the most successful teams to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series as well as the junior nationwide series, Joe Gibbs Racing is a force to be reckoned with in the sport. The team was founded by American football coach Joe Jackson Gibbs in 1991 with its headquarters in Huntersville, North Carolina.

In the modern age of NASCAR, Joe Gibbs Racing has developed into one of the best-performing teams on the field in the sport. With over five Cup Series championships to the team's name, along with three Xfinity Series as well as an ARCA Menards Series title, JGR is no longer the new kid on the block in 2023.

The current team, which fields four entries in the Cup Series, however, did not gain its reputation for being at the front of the pack overnight. After making a switch from Chevrolet-manufactured cars in 2008, JGR tried its hand at manufacturing its own engines.

The optimistic approach meant the team struggled with engine failures and reliability issues over the next three years.

This pushed Coach Gibbs to partner with Toyota Racing Development (TRD) as their official engine supplier as well as using Toyota-branded bodies in NASCAR. The switch to TRD engines in 2011 elevated the team's performance to what we see today.

Newer teams such as 23XI Racing also partner with JGR and receive data as well as technical assistance, along with chassis development and other services. The partnership that formed between Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota in 2011 continues till date, with both organizations committed to each other more than ever.

Joe Gibbs Racing has experience as well as young talent on its side in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

With the departure of Kyle Busch from the team last year, silly season driver changes meant Coach Gibbs and his team found a mixture of youth and experience in his team.

Feilding four cars in the highest echelon of the sport, JGR is home to 2022 Xfinity Series champion and Cup Series rookie Ty Gibbs, along with the young but experienced Christopher Bell.

Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. bring an air of maturity to the team with more than 36 years of experience in the sport combined. Truex Jr. is the 2017 Cup Series champion, alongside Hamlin, who has 48 wins to his name.

Watch four Joe Gibbs Racing drivers try and take on this weekend's GEICO 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway.

