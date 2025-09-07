“Who cares”: Kyle Larson unbothered by what ‘other side’ said about the fastest lap point rule

Kyle Larson delivered a verdict on the ongoing debate about who gets to earn the fastest lap point. Larson sees the extra point as a good 'incentive' when a driver is 'multiple laps down' or caught up in any other issue that's been plaguing their day. Moreover, when he heard the other side of the argument, he was quick to dismiss it.The fastest lap rule was introduced this year. Similar to Formula 1, where a driver gets a bonus point for the fastest lap recorded. However, there's a catch: only a driver within the top 10 could earn the point.The same argument has now entered NASCAR, with many asking if lapped cars could be eligible for the additional point. Notably, Larson was the benefactor of this rule during the Mexico City race, where he finished 42 laps down but still claimed the fastest lap and the bonus point that comes with it.Reflecting upon the same, Larson spoke to Bob Pockrass on Saturday, September 6, at The Gateway.&quot;I like how it currently is; I'd be curious, I guess, to hear the other side of it...To me, I mean, I think you know when you have an issue going on in your day. I mean, it could be, you know, for me it's been a wreck...it could be, you know, a pit stop. At some point the race has you multiple laps down,&quot; he said.&quot;And then it just gives you an incentive to go out there and push for that one extra point that you can, You know, you know you can go get,&quot; he added.Pockrass explained the counterargument, saying,&quot;The other side is well, is that car truly the same as the other cars and where obviously they have opportunity to run them, come in on and pit up fresh tires, don't put on a lot of fuel and just run a couple of like qualifying laps in clean air.&quot;In response, Kyle Larson bluntly said,&quot;Who cares? I mean, point is out there to get, it's available for everybody.&quot;Kyle Larson entered the playoffs tied in points with his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, William Byron. Nonetheless, he was named the top seed due to his three wins early in the season. He now sits third in the standings after a P19 finish at Darlington Raceway.Kyle Larson sees Gateway as the deciding factor for his title bidKyle Larson noted that World Wide Technology Raceway is much like the finale track at Phoenix, and that whoever fares better at WWTR, has the best chance in the final four rounds. Both tracks are flat intermediates, and they both demand similar setups that account for braking stability and fast corner exits&quot;I think in the years we've ran Gateway already, it's always to me the one track that shows who's gonna be good at Phoenix,&quot; Larson said via X/Bob Pockrass. Kyle Larson also mentioned how Team Penske and Joe Gibbs Racing have an edge over HMS at Gateway. He hoped to change the status quo and enter the finale confident.