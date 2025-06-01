Who is Carl Edwards’ wife? Exploring all about Katherine Downey

Carl Edwards raced in NASCAR for 13 years, from 2004 to 2016. He drove for Roush Fenway Racing and later Joe Gibbs Racing. He won 28 Cup Series races and had 220 Top-10 finishes.

Edwards has been married to Katherine Downet Edwards for over a decade. They got married on January 3, 2009, three years after their first meeting, which was in Columbia, Missouri (2006). Interestingly, the couple share a hometown, having grown up there. Katherine came into the picture when Edwards ended his relationship with former Olympic swimmer Amanda Beard.

The couple has been together for over 16 years now. They have two children together, a son named Michael, born in February 2010, and a daughter called Anne, born the following year.

Katherine studied at the University of Missouri and got a degree in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. After graduating, she completed her residency and became Chief Resident in 2007.

She now works as a rehabilitation doctor. She helps patients who have serious injuries or brain trauma. Not much else is known about her work.

Her parentage goes back to Barbara and Edward Downey. Her father was a lawyer, and her mother also went to the University of Missouri. Katherine has a younger brother named Edward Downey Jr.

Kenny Wallace praised Carl Edwards' wife for being the ideal NASCAR WAG

Kenny Wallace praised Carl Edwards during a recent show. He said that Katherine’s steady career as a doctor helped ground Carl after he left NASCAR. Wallace said,

“She’s not somebody to be screwed with. Have you noticed, Carl Edwards’ wife, she never did that NASCAR thing... she’s not prancing up and down the pit road with the diamond ring on and the hair did. She has her own career and I think that grounded Carl.” (7:38 onwards)

Wallace also mentioned that Edwards’ Hall of Fame speech was like an apology. He added,

“He said, ‘I was the worst teammate,’ and he took this speech to make a wrong a right... so congratulations for finally finding peace in your life.”

In his speech at the NASCAR Hall of Fame ceremony, Carl Edwards admitted he had been a difficult teammate at times. He said he was grateful for the people who helped him become a top driver. His words showed a huge change in attitude, and former driver and teammate Kenny Wallace believes part of that change came from his wife, Katherine Downey.

