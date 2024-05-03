Who are Chocolate Myers and Kirk Shelmerdine? Everything about the late Dale Earnhardt's pit crew featured on Dale Jr.'s podcast

Legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently invited his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s pit crew on his podcast, wherein the trio discussed a plethora of things, ranging from working with the 'Intimidator' to the current situation of NASCAR as a sport.

Danny Myers, renowned in the motorsports fraternity as Chocolate Myers kicked off his racing career in 1968, and a few years later, he returned to NASCAR as a fueler for Richard Childress Racing in 1976. He worked for 20 years with the North Carolina-based and became a proud part of the 'Flying Aces,' crew which bagged the NASCAR pit crew of the year consecutively from 1985 to 1988.

During his tenure, Myers worked with Dale Earnhardt Sr. for six of his seven championships, including the highly-coveted 1998 Daytona 500 win.

Kirk Shelmerdine became a NASCAR driver in 1992 and ventured into all three series; the Cup Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Truck Series. However, before taming the high-octane cars on the asphalt, he served as crew chief for Dale Earnhardt Sr. and guided his #3 Chevy on the tracks.

During his time with the 'Intimidator,' the duo raked in 46 wins, 142 top-5 finishes, 246 top-10 finishes, and four championships in 1986, 1987, 1990, and 1991.

Chocolate Myers and Kirk Shelmerdine worked together with Dale Earnhardt Sr. during 1986, 1987, 1990, and 1990 when the trio's efforts contributed to the legendary driver's Cup Series titles.

Chocolate Myers opens up to Dale Earnhardt Jr. about his entry into Richard Childress Racing

Myers has a racing pedigree that traces back to his father Bobby Myers. Chocolate's father was famously known as 'Master of the Madhouse' for his dangerous racing style at the famed Bowman Gray Stadium.

The 75-year-old followed in his father's footsteps and ventured into the world of high-octane racing in 1968. His rookie year marked the first face-off between Richard Childress and Chocolate Myers at the Daytona 500. However, soon after, Myers called off his racing career and took some time off from the sport.

In a bid to resurrect his relationship with the sport, Myers approached Junior Johnson for some work, but to no avail, and was asked to meet Richard Childress.

Outlining how he came back at NASCAR through RCR, Myers opened up to Dale Jr. at the Dale Junior Download, saying (2.39):

"I go to Junior Johnson and I say, 'Junior I want to get get back in racing right I'd been away for a while.' Junior says, 'Well I don't need any help right now he said why don't you go down and talk to [Richard] Childress.'"

"Richard said, Well I don't have any anything I need you to do but would you be willing to do something away from the racetrack of the race shop. I said sure, so Richard had bought a bunch of old Machinery that had burned up and he gives me a job cleaning it up," Chocolate added.