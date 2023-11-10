Who is Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s podcast host Andrew Kurland? NASCAR reporter’s career explored

NASCAR reporter Andrew Kurkland will be one of the the new hosts on NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s podcast roster.

Kurkland recently graduated from Arizona State University in December 2022 with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has an experience of six years in the sport and has been working alongside NASCAR and providing content for Acceleration Nation and the Kids Drive NASCAR initiative.

Kurkland has participated in several big broadcasts on NBC including the NASCAR America Pre-Race Show. He also runs a YouTube page where he conducts driver's interviews, and people involved in the motorsport industry.

Andrew Kurkland will headline the Next Level segment of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media programming.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks on the influence he has in NASCAR

Being one of the greatest drivers in the sport has its perks and responsibilities. However, Dale Earnhardt Jr. claimed that he does not necessarily think along the same lines and considers himself as just another person.

Kenny Wallace, on his show, recently asked Earnhardt Jr. about his power in the sport and the responsibility of being the face of the sport, to which the NASCAR legend replied:

“I don’t feel that way. I feel like every day I gotta get up and earn respect. Every day I gotta get up and earn my place in the sport. Maybe running my mouth a little bit too much. Something happens in NASCAR. I get mad about it, I go on my podcast or over to a buddy or whatever and go, ‘It’s BS! Why did they do that? They shouldn’t have done that! I don’t know why they did it that way’."

He added:

“And then, if I take a minute and go talk to Mike Helton or Steve O’Donnell, they’d go, ‘Let me explain to you why we did it that way’, and by the end of the conversation you are going, ‘Oh! Man, that makes total sense’. Like, I get it. That makes me feel like I always gotta be earning back my space, my place, my role, my job.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also mentioned that for him, the racing series was less about the cars and more about the people involved, saying:

“The cars are constantly changing. The rules change, as do the facilities. But the constant is that people are the most critical ingredient. You race your entire life with family and friends, and that bond you create during the long days at the track is as durable as the anvil dad used to hammer out a homemade drive shaft hoop in 1984 for his Nova that now sits on the shop floor at JRM(JR Motorsports).”