Who is Dale Jr.'s newest podcast guest, Jack Sprague? Everything you need to know about the Truck Series legend

26-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently invited Truck Series legend Jack Sprague on his podcast, the Dale Jr. Download. Every other week or so, Dale Jr. sits down with interesting stock car racing personalities for in-depth conversations, giving fans unique insights into their careers and personal lives.

Jack Sprague is a retired American stock car racing driver, best known for his achievements in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Born on August 8, 1964, in Spring Lake, Michigan, Sprague's racing career is highlighted by his three Truck Series championships in 1997, 1999, and 2001. Here's everything you need to know about Jack Sprague, including why he left the world of stock car racing after 2008.

Jack Sprague's early life and career

Jack Sprague began his racing journey on local short tracks in Michigan, where he quickly made a name for himself by winning several track championships. His success at the local level led him to North Carolina, where he transitioned into late model racing and continued to impress in the NASCAR Weekly Series for several years.

With the inauguration of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 1995, Sprague found a racing ground where he would go on to have massive success. Pee Wee Griffin gave him an opportunity to drive after Gary Balough was incarcerated, and Jack entered the 1995 Truck Series season on a tight budget.

Sprague also explained how a chance encounter with Rick Hendrick and Tom Cruise at the Concord Speedway several years ago would land him a ride with Hendrick Motorsports for the 1996 Truck Series season. Sprague was asked by his friend, who was the Motorsports manager at HMS, about Mr. Hendrick renting out the Concord Speedway for a test and if Sprague would be interested in driving in the test.

This meeting with Rick Hendrick, who came to the track with Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, was the start of a relationship which later led to HMS hiring Sprague for the 1996 Truck Series season. He went on an impressive run of results, finishing first or second in the standings between 1996 and 2001. Sprague secured his three championships during this period, becoming the first driver to achieve such a feat in the Truck Series.

After his success in the Truck Series, Jack Sprague moved into NASCAR’s other top divisions. He made 108 starts in the Busch Series (now Xfinity Series), earning one win and 24 top-ten finishes. He also competed in 24 NASCAR Cup Series races, with his best finish being 14th in the 2003 Daytona 500.

Sprague faced difficulty leaving the sport after 2008, and nobody knew his whereabouts for several years. However, his recent nomination for the NASCAR Hall of Fame is a testament to his influence on the sport.

Jack Sprague opens up about the biggest regret of his career

After finishing the 2008 Truck Series season, Jack Sprague disappeared from the world of stock car racing. When Dale Jr. asked him what he did all these years, Sprague shared that he had hidden himself because he was hurt by how he had to retire from the sport.

"The biggest regret I have about my career is the way it ended. I wanted to go... everybody wants to go out on their own terms..." Sprague said (45:45 onwards).

Dale Jr. then explained that it's not always possible for every driver to go out on their own terms. Jr. even shared how embarrassed he was with his own results in the final years of his career, but he still wanted to be involved with the sport he loved one way or another. He asked if Sprague had a similar feeling when his career ended.

Jack Sprague explained that he was very bitter when he didn't get a choice on whether he wanted to keep racing or not after having so much success. However, he also mentioned that he has gotten over the bitterness. When Dale Jr. asked how he got over his bitterness, Sprague said:

"Age I guess. I guess getting to the point where you just know only three or four years later I'm 50, right. And I could tell at that point at 50; my reflexes weren't what they were, my vision's not what it was, my balance isn't what it was, I mean it's just progression. So at that point, I know I'm not going to... probably wouldn't be the smartest thing to do this now anyway. But it took a few years, I was hurt."

Despite him cutting ties with the world of NASCAR after 2008. Jack Sprague remains one of the most respected figures in the sport for his incredible achievements.

