Who is Daniel Suarez’s fiancé, Julia Piquet? All you need to know about 3x F1 champion’s daughter

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez is no stranger to the racing circuit, as the 32-year-old has been into this sport for decades since he entered into karting in 2002. Furthermore, his fiance, Julia Piquet, too, has deep roots in the realm of motorsports.

Piquet is well versed in the high-octane lifestyle as she is the daughter of 3x Formula 1 world champion Nelson Piquet. Daniel Suarez started dating Piquet in 2019, and three years later, in November 2022, the couple announced their engagement to the community.

The #99 Chevrolet driver's fiance was born in Germany but raised in France. She earned a degree in business, graduating from the University of Miami. Having a racing pedigree, Piquet is adept in the racing world and has spent a lot of her childhood days seeing her father secure world titles.

Yet, Daniel Suarez's fiance chose a different path in life compared to her brother, Nelson Jr, who followed his father's footsteps and ventured into Formula 1 and Formula E. According to Piquet's declaration on her Instagram account, she is a Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach at the world's leading health education platform: Nutrition School.

Nevertheless, Piquet has her ways of staying connected to motorsports. She made her racing debut as an invitee to the Sprint Race Brazil International Cup, racing at Homestead Miami Speedway and Sebring International Raceway. Additionally, she works in the Global Business development area for DNS Racing, a motor racing company she joined in 2020.

Daniel Suarez wins the Atlanta Motor Speedway race as he secures triumph in the final lap battle

The NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 race was marred by a plethora of cautions. The starter 16-car wreck on lap 2 took noteworthy drivers like Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, and Josh Williams with it.

Moving further into the race, with only 21 laps to decide the winner, Chase Briscoe's move led to a red flag moment, thrashing Denny Hamlin's prospects of securing the win. It was during the final run when Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney, and Kyle Busch combated for the trophy, running parallelly on the oval.

However, it was the Trackhouse Racing driver who secured his first victory in a magnificent 3-way photo finish since a winless 2023 season. Blaney finished P2, followed by Busch in P3. Post his remarkable display on the 1.54-mile asphalt, Suarez reflected on his P1-worthy performance.

FOX NASCAR shared the winner's post-race interview on their X (formerly Twitter) account:

"It was so damn close, man. It was so damn close, it was good racing. Ryan Blaney there, Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric also was doing a great job giving pushes. In the back straightaway he didn’t push me because he knew I was going to f*** his teammate, but man, what a job."

He added:

“We wrecked lap 2. The guys did an amazing job fixing this car. I can’t thank everyone enough"

