Who is Denny Hamlin's girlfriend Jordan Fish? Everything you need to know about the Joe Gibbs Racing driver's partner

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin enjoys being his vigilant self in the world of NASCAR. The 42-year-old Tampa, Florida native is one of the most vocal drivers when speaking on various issues surrounding the sport.

The Cup Series owner-operator manages to keep in touch with his fanbase, as well as project his views on issues surrounding the sport through various social media platforms.

Along with being very active on his official Twitter handle, the JGR driver also has his own podcast, Actions Detrimental on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media.

However, Denny Hamlin has always been tight-lipped about his personal life outside of the sport. A father to two daughters with long-time girlfriend Jordan Fish, Hamlin prefers to keep his family away from the limelight.

Fish is a 2011 East Carolina graduate who holds a bachelor's degree in communications. She was also a member of the Lady Cats, the official dance group for the basketball team, the Charlotte Bobcats.

Jordan Fish is also known to have worked for NASCAR Media Group in 2013. However, the couple is reported to have met earlier in 2007 at a Charlotte Bobcats game.

In her post-dancing career, Fish is recognized as an entrepreneur with her own fashion brand, Live On The Nines, alongside Kustom Klutch, her handbag-manufacturing business.

Are Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish still together?

In typical Denny Hamlin fashion, little is known about the JGR driver's personal life and his relationship with Jordan Fish currently. The couple was reported to have gone through a rough patch when Fish took to Twitter to post about a potential breakup in 2021.

According to The-Sun.com, she wrote:

“I have been quiet for too long for far too long, and I have endured things no one person should EVER have to endure and today was no exception. @dennyhamlin I hope everyone will finally see you for the person you truly are.”

The tweets were later deleted and Fish's account was deactivated. Hamlin did not react to these tweets. The couple are often seen alongside their daughters on various social media platforms. However, the duo do not seem to be following each other on Instagram, which might be indicative of their breakup.

