Who drives the 14 car in NASCAR Cup Series?

Chase Briscoe is the driver of NASCAR Car #14 and John Klausmeier is the crew chief. Tony Stewart (2009-2016) and Clint Bowyer (2017-2020) previously drove the car.

Chase Briscoe won his first Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway in 2022, becoming the 200th Cup Series winner.

In his second season in NASCAR's premier series, he advanced to the Round of 8. Briscoe drove the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford to Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, succeeding Clint Bowyer, who resigned from full-time racing following the 2020 season.

Briscoe formerly raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in the No. 98 Ford. Briscoe won his ninth Xfinity race of the 2020 season at Kansas Speedway, giving him 11 career Xfinity wins.

In 2018, he won his first Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Briscoe competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for one full season with Brad Keselowski Racing, winning his maiden race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2017.

Later that year, as a part-time driver at Eldora Speedway, he earned another victory. Briscoe won the ARCA Racing Series title in 2016, finishing with six victories and 18 top-10 finishes in 20 races.

Why did NASCAR hit Stewart Haas with a huge penalty?

On Wednesday (May 31) afternoon, NASCAR issued an L3 penalty to the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing NASCAR Cup Series team and driver Chase Briscoe.

According to the NASCAR penalty report, the No. 14 team is accused of forging a part on its Next Gen vehicle, which raced in Monday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Section 14.1.C&F, which deals with overall assembled vehicle rules, Section 14.6.A, which deals with the underwing, and Section 14.6.3.B, which deals with the engine panel, have all been found to be broken by the team.

The No. 14 vehicle had an engine panel NACA duct that wasn't in accordance with the rules, according to Elton Sawyer, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition.

"It is a counterfeit part, and that is an L3 penalty. We need to make sure we’re keeping the teams and the car in compliance. The deterrence model has to fit that, and that’s our responsibility as custodians of the sport and of the garage," Sawyer said.

Due to the violation, NASCAR has penalized the No. 14 team with a 120 championship owner point punishment and driver Chase Briscoe with a 120 championship point deduction.

In addition to being fined $250,000 and being stripped of the next six NASCAR Cup Series points-paying races, crew chief Johnny Klausmeier has been deducted 25 Playoff Points along with the team and Briscoe.

