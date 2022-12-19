Who is the fastest NASCAR Pit Crew of 2022? Top-10 timings revealed

NASCAR pit crew are the true unsung heroes of the sport. A calculative pit stop can make or break a race for any team, especially during the final stage of the race. Having the best pit crew can create a difference between securing a win or coming up short.

With the introduction of Next Gen cars in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, it changed the traditional pit stop at the NASCAR’s top series.

Which teams' pit crew have been the fastest on pit road throughout the 36-race campaign in 2022? Let's find out.

WIRED @WIRED Watch this carefully choreographed pit stop of the NASCAR pit crew. We slowed it all down so you can see the precise timing: Watch this carefully choreographed pit stop of the NASCAR pit crew. We slowed it all down so you can see the precise timing: https://t.co/vFeGZ3K6VR

Take a look at the 2022 Cup Series season’s ranking based on their average four-tire stop times for the season. (Source - NASCAR.com)

1. Ross Chastain

Team: #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

#1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Average four-tire change: 11.601 seconds

2. Kevin Harvick

Team: #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang

#4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang Average four-tire change: 11.638 seconds

3. Kyle Busch

Team: No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry TRD

No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry TRD Average four-tire change: 11.650 seconds

4. Chase Elliott

Team: No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Average four-tire change: 11.760 seconds

5. Austin Dillon

Team: No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Average four-tire change: 11.786 seconds

6. William Byron

Team: No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Average four-tire change: 11.879 seconds

7. Martin Truex Jr.

Team: No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry TRD

No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry TRD Average four-tire change: 11.889 seconds

8. Joey Logano

Team: No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang

No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang Average four-tire change: 11.957 seconds

9. Ryan Blaney

Team: No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang

No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang Average four-tire change: 12.019 seconds

10. Christopher Bell

Team: #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry TRD

#20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry TRD Average four-tire change: 12.028 seconds

Why are pit stops necessary in NASCAR races?

A pitstop is a temporary stop in a NASCAR race for a racing car away from the racing track to change tires and refuel.

Chip Ganassi Racing @CGRTeams



Pit Crew Jackman Josh Appleby relies on Theragun to help give him the edge when it comes to training.



@therabody | #TeamGanassi Keeping your muscles refreshed is crucial when you help lift a 3400lb race car for a living. @NASCAR Pit Crew Jackman Josh Appleby relies on Theragun to help give him the edge when it comes to training. Keeping your muscles refreshed is crucial when you help lift a 3400lb race car for a living. 😅 @NASCAR Pit Crew Jackman Josh Appleby relies on Theragun to help give him the edge when it comes to training.@therabody | #TeamGanassi https://t.co/96zXBLCF7q

A pitstop is required if the race car cannot carry all the fuel load required to last the entire race distance. In addition, racing cars accelerate so quickly and brake so hard that tires wear out quickly, which makes the tires lose grip and slows down the car.

The tires need to be changed at predefined intervals so that racing cars can continue running without a drop in performance. Hence, the pit strategy can play an important role in the result of the Cup race, perhaps more than in any other racing event.

The Cup Series drivers and teams will next be seen in action in the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes