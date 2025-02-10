Who is grand marshal at 2025 Daytona 500? All you need to know

The grand marshal for the 2025 Daytona 500 was revealed on Monday, February 10. Hollywood actor Anthony Mackie will be the one to say what's often known as the most famous words in motorsports, "Drivers, start your engines," to kick off the 67th running of "The Great American Race."

The news was brought to light via X by FOX NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass. The motorsports insider wrote:

"Actor Anthony Mackie will give the command to start engines for the Daytona 500. @NASCARONFOX"

Mackie, 46, will give the command to start Sunday's race not long after his new film, "Brave New World," debuts this Friday. It's the newest movie in the Captain America series and it's Mackie's first time portraying the title character. He recently portrayed "The Falcon" in the first two movies of the series.

Mackie has been in a number of big-time movies throughout his career. He appeared in films such as "8 Mile," "Captain America: Civil War," and "Avengers: Endgame." Fittingly enough, former Captain America actor Chris Evans gave the command to kick off the 2014 Daytona 500.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a well-known actor and WWE superstar, gave the command for last year's Daytona 500. The year prior, in honor of NASCAR's 75th year, Richard Petty, Bobby Allison, Bill Elliott, Dale Jarrett, Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, and Joey Logano all gave the command together to celebrate the sport's history. Some of the other notable Daytona 500 grand marshals in recent memory include actor Vince Vaughn in 2015, actor Owen Wilson in 2017, 26-time Cup Series winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2018, and the 45th and current 47th United States President Donald Trump in 2020.

When is this year's Daytona 500?

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns this Sunday for the 67th running of the season-opening Daytona 500, otherwise known as "The Great American Race." The 200-lap, 500-mile event is set to begin on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. EST.

The race can be watched on FOX or can be listened to on the Motor Racing Network. Both the TV and radio networks will also carry the Daytona Duels, which take place on the Thursday night prior to the Daytona 500. The Duels can be watched at 7 p.m. EST on FS1.

Qualifying for the duel races, which will also determine the front row for Sunday's race, takes place on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. EST.

Some of the top stories heading into this year's race include Kyle Busch, who aims to win his first Daytona 500 in his 20th attempt and a NASCAR debut of four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, Helio Castroneves, who will drive for Trackhouse Racing. Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time Cup Series champion, will aim to start in his 22nd career Daytona 500.

