Who is Jeff Gordon’s wife, Ingrid Vandebosch Gordon?

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon is one of the greatest NASCAR Cup Series drivers of all time. The vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports is regarded as one of the best and most influential names in the history of NASCAR as he helped the sport to reach mainstream popularity.

In over two-decade long NASCAR career, Gordon won a total of 93 Cup races and clinched four NASCAR Cup Series championships.

There has been a lot of curiosity about the NASCAR legend’s personal life, and in particular his wife Ingrid Vandebosch.

Ingrid Vandebosch is a Belgian model and actress who has carved out her own successful career in the world of entertainment. The 53-year-old is the winner of the Elite Look of the Year Award in 1990.

Born on November 8, 1970 in Zichen-Zussen-Bolder, Limburg, Belgium, she began her profession in Belgium in 1986 and then moved to Paris where she did projects for brands like Christian Dior perfume and then appeared in magazines like Elle, Marie Claire, and Glamour. She is also known for Going Greek (2001), Taxi (2004), and The Insider (2004).

Jeff Gordon and Ingrid Vandebosch met for the first time during a dinner party at The Hamptons by a mutual friend in 2002. The couple announced their engagement on June 24, 2006, at a croquet event at Meadowood Resort in St. Helena, California and then got married in Mexico on November 7, 2006. They have two children, daughter Ella Sofia Gordon, and son Leo Benjamin Gordon.

Jeff Gordon’s glorious NASCAR Cup Series career

The 52-year-old, Vallejo, California-native is the most successful NASCAR driver in the history of the sport. He competed from 1992 to 2016, most notably driving the #24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports in the former NASCAR Winston Cup Series and Sprint Cup Series (now called NASCAR Cup Series).

The four-time Cup champion has accomplished much more in the sport, before and after, as one of its greatest drivers. He won the Daytona 500 three times (1997, 1999, and 2005), Coca-Cola 6000 thrice (1994, 1997, and 1998), Southern 500 six times (1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2002, and 2007), and Brickyard 400 five times (1994, 1998, 2001, 2004, and 2014). In addition to it, he scored 477 top-10 finishes, and 81 poles in 805 Cup Series starts.

Before serving as the vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, Jeff Gordon was a race analyst for FOX Sports from 2016-2021.