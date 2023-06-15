Who is Jenna Petty? Everything to know about NASCAR star Harrison Burton’s girlfriend

Wood Brothers Racing driver Harrison Burton's relationship with Jenna Petty has been quite public for fans to see. The #21 Ford Mustang driver has been spotted with his girlfriend at several races across the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this year.

With both Harrison Burton and Jenna Petty also quite open with each other's mentions on their social media, the couple is the talk of the town currently in stock car racing circles.

Contrary to popular belief, Jenna Petty is not related to NASCAR legend Richard 'The King' Petty. Despite sharing a surname with The King, Jenna Petty remains unrelated to NASCAR as she is a student at the High Point University affiliated to the United Methodist Church in North Carolina. Petty and Harrison Burton have been reported to have started dating all the way back in 2017.

Petty, 21, is also the captain of her university's dancing team, as well as a member of Dance Productions - The Remix. She was born on March 29, 2002.

While her dancing exploits and relationship with Harrison Burton is well known, Petty is also a part of the Motor Racing Outreach program, a non-denominational Christian Protestant organization.

With an aim to serve the NASCAR community, the non-profit organization offers various services to drivers from all series of stock car racing who are unable to visit regular church events due to their hectic schedules.

The organization was founded by Max Helton in 1988.

Jenna Petty's career details and expolits outside of dancing

Outside of her exploits in dancing at her university as well as her involvement with the Motor Racing Outreach program, Jenna Petty is also a brand ambassador for a dancewear company. Serving as the ambassador for Jo and Jax since 2019, Petty has been able to involve herself with other aspects of the dance culture.

Jo and Jax, or better known as Jo+Jax was founded in 2008. The company makes activewear for sports, gymnastics, yoga, pilates and other activities.

Learning corporate procedures as well as skills such as brand communication, public relations and merchandising, Petty has also been able to branch out from the clothing industry into the fashion industry, closely linking her to the latest trends in the world of fashion.

Watch Harrison Burton alongside his girlfriend at Nashville Superspeedway as NASCAR returns from a week-long break from racing. The Ally 400 will mark the 18th race of the 2023 season, with nine more regular-season events to go.

