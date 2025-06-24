Who is Jordan Taylor? Everything to know about the IMSA champion ahead of NASCAR Truck Series debut

Jordan Taylor is an American race car driver who currently drives the No. 40 Cadillac V-Series for Wayne Taylor Racing full time in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. As per reports, the Orlando, Florida native will compete in the upcoming NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Connecticut’s Lime Rock Park.

Taylor, a four-time IMSA champion, will pilot the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevy Silverado entry, marking his NASCAR Truck Series debut. He made his sole Cup Series start back in 2023, filling in for Chase Elliott at COTA, where he finished in P24. Taylor also made a pair of starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Portland and Charlotte that year.

"I'm eager to join Spire Motorsports for the LiUNA 150," Jordan Taylor said in a release. “I have spoken with a few members of the team for a few years now, so it's great things have finally come together. I know it's going to be tough jumping into the series mid-season, but I know I am joining one of the top teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Our Gainbridge Chevrolet Silverado will for sure be competitive, I just hope I can adapt to the truck quickly on the short weekend.”

“Lime Rock Park is a track I know really well, but obviously all my experience around there is in much different types of cars, so I'm looking forward to the new challenge,” he added.

Under the banner of IMSA, Taylor has amassed titles in both Prototype and GTLM categories. He also flaunts triumphs at the 12 Hours of Sebring, the Rolex 24 At Daytona, and the Petit Le Mans.

Named LiUNA 150, the 100-lap race is scheduled for this coming Saturday, June 28. Fans can watch it live on FOX, 1 pm ET onwards, or listen to its radio coverage on NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson expresses his thoughts on having Jordan Taylor behind the wheel

Jordan Taylor is one of the most promising road racers in motorsports. His array of accolades, including back-to-back GTLM titles, speaks for itself. So when Spire Motorsports signed him for a one-off appearance, Jeff Dickerson was elated.

"Jordan Taylor's body of work speaks for itself," Spire Motorsports owner Jeff Dickerson said in a statement (as quoted by Speedway Digest). “His accomplishments at the global level are more than impressive so we're obviously thrilled to have Jordan drive our No. 7 Gainbridge Chevy Silverado this weekend at Lime Rock Park.”

Spire Motorsports has accommodated several drivers, including Kyle Busch, Carson Hocevar, Corey Day, and Sammy Smith in its No. 7 entry earlier this year. Busch and Hocevar brought Spire two wins at Echopark Speedway (earlier known as Atlanta Motor Speedway) and Kansas Speedway, respectively.

Therefore, Spire has high expectations of Jordan Taylor. Voicing the same, Dickerson continued,

“There is no doubt Wayne and Jordan set a very high standard when it comes to road racing and can only help us be better. Expectations are high and, collectively, we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

While the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be held at Lime Rock this coming weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series will be racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Per reports, the Cup Series will feature a full field of 40 cars for the third time this season.

