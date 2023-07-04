Who is Justin Haley engaged to? All about the partner of NASCAR star

NASCAR star Justin Haley shook the internet when he announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Haley Mottinger. The two dated for a while before Haley popped the question to Mottinger.

Haley's fiance used to compete for South Dakota State University as a sprinter and hurdler. During her tenure as a Jackrabbit, Mottinger participated in the successful shuttle hurdle relay at the Drake Relays. Haley Mottinger, who won the 100-meter hurdle, was among the winners.

With a timing of 14.73 seconds, Mottinger achieved a new personal best while winning the competition for the first time. She received the Collegian Athlete of the Week award for this effort.

Justin Haley @Justin_Haley_ It’s incredible the impact you’ve made on my life in such a short amount of time. I’m so blessed to spend forever by your side. 🤍 It’s incredible the impact you’ve made on my life in such a short amount of time. I’m so blessed to spend forever by your side. 🤍 https://t.co/ZHVEWQ60S5

Now, Justin Haley will have one less item on his mind as he tackles the rest of the 2023 season. This year has been relatively nice for Haley, except for the fact that he received a hefty points punishment for something Hendrick Motorsports essentially got away with.

Haley had no top-10 finishes in the first eight races last year and only four overall. Heading to Martinsville, the Kaulig Racing driver hopes to bring some short-track expertise to the race. He does well on these smaller tracks, but he still has to improve.

Justin Haley would not be 32nd in the NASCAR standings if he had not been penalized. He'd be 25th, only a few points ahead of teammate AJ Allmendinger. Although the scores don't reflect it, Haley has been similar and has one more top-10 finish than his teammate.

Who is Justin Haley and what's his net worth?

Justin Haley is a professional American NASCAR racing driver who was born on April 28, 1999. Kaulig Racing's No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is driven by him. He is a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver. Part-time, he races the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the same team.

He has competed in various racing events and won a lot of money since the beginning of his career. His base pay is around $300,000, but NASCAR is his major source of income.

According to sources, Haley has a net worth of $2 million, which will grow over time because he is still quite young. It has risen in line with his NASCAR victories.

The team has charities, and some of the race winnings go to them. Kaulig believes it is important to give back to the community, and he has many charitable funds. Though Haley does not have his own fund, he has partnered with an organization that believes in philanthropic causes.

