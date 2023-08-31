Who is Kelley Earnhardt? Exploring her relationship with Dale Earnhardt Jr. 

A member of the vast Earnhardt family involved in stock car racing, Kelley Earnhardt is a significant name associated with an even more significant surname. Growing up with 'The Intimidator' as their father, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt share a close relationship with each other.

The siblings are actively involved in the world of stock car racing today as Kelley Earnhardt serves as the chief executive officer of JR Motorsports, an Xfinity Series team owned by her brother.

The Kannapolis, North Carolina native started off as the general manager at JR Motorsports in 2001, with the company flourishing under her leadership.

Being the elder sister to the former NASCAR Cup Series driver, the 51-year-old also appeared on a recent episode of Dale Jr.'s popular podcast, the Dale Jr. Download.

Married to the 2008 NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour champion Wayne L.W. Miller III, Kelley has gone on to take the name Kelley Earnhardt Miller after her marriage.

Earnhardt Miller graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 1995 with a Bachelor's in Business Administration with a concentration in production and operations management. The year 2007 saw her receive the award of Top 25 Women in Business Achievement by the Charlotte Business Journal.

Her personal life consists of three children with her spouse Wayne L.W. Miller III, namely Karsyn, Kennedy, and Wyatt.

Kelley Earnhardt's links to NASCAR from behind the wheel

Despite being the older sister to one of the sport's most famous personalities, Kelley Earnhardt was not just the business mogul she is today. The now 51-year-old has a history of driving late-model stock cars during her formative years.

Looking back at how her father gave her the opportunity to be behind the wheel of a race car, Earnhardt Miller told racingnews.co:

“I went to college in Wilmington and stayed there three years and finished up my schooling at UNC Charlotte. During that two-year period as I finished up school, my dad really begged me to come back home. My dad said, ‘If you move back home, I’ll buy you a race car. You can race. You can get your own apartment.’"

The North Carolina native ultimately decided to walk away from the opportunity of making a name for herself from behind the wheel as she realized her potential as an entrepreneur.

Her father's demise also was a major contributing factor to why she stepped away from life in the fast lane and decided to be at the helm of her younger brother's career in the sport instead.