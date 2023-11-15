Who is Ken Squier? NASCAR Broadcasting legend’s career explored

NASCAR Hall of Famer Ken Squier is a pioneering sportscaster whose name is synonymous with the early broadcasting days of the premier stock car racing series in America.

Squier was instrumental in bringing NASCAR to TV audiences as his persistence led to CBS providing the full coverage of the 1979 Daytona 500. He provided lap-by-lap commentary for the iconic race, which is now considered one of the most impactful races in the history of the sport.

Squier served as the lap-by-lap commentator for NASCAR on CBS from 1979 to 1997. He introduced the stock car series to new audiences across America and helped grow the sport in its golden era.

NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The NASCAR Hall of Famer is cherished by fans and drivers alike and is an integral part of the sport's history. However, the recent health updates from his family have been concerning.

The 88-year-old had faced several health challenges over the past three years, including a nasty case of shingles, a near-fatal bout with COVID, a minor stroke, and a recent fall that left him with a fractured pelvis. Squier bravely battled the ailments and rebounded until another medical issue arose recently.

His daughter Ashley Jane Squier provided an update on Ken's latest condition, mentioning that he will soon be moved to his home in Vermont.

“An update on our passionate and vibrant father, Ken Squier. Dad is now in hospice care, resting peacefully and surrounded by the love of friends, family, and his dog. Tomorrow we hope to move him from the hospital to his home nestled in 'his'omountains of central Vermont.

“After such big and bold adventures, it seems inconceivable that one tiny intestinal blockage could fell him, but such is life. Our family is deeply grateful for so many of you who are praying for peace for Dad and comfort for us.” - fromWDEV Vermont Radio Facebook Page.

Dave Moody, the host of Sirius XM Speedway, first broke the news about Ken Squier's health. Moody added that the NASCAR legend was honored in a gathering at the New England Racing Museum Legends Day.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares emotional tribute to Ken Squier

Driver turned commentator for NBC, Dale Earnhardt Jr. penned an emotional tribute to the broadcasting legend. Earnhardt Jr. called Ken Squier the golden standard for NASCAR broadcasters.

Earnhardt Jr wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"When I first got my job as an announcer for @NASCARonNBC I wrote down a full page of “Squierisms” that the legendary Ken Squier used during his career. I tried to use one per race during my “rookie” broadcasting season. Ken is the standard of excellence for any Nascar broadcast."

Expand Tweet

The pioneering broadcaster coined the term "The Great American Race" which is synonymous with the Daytona 500. He also helped introduce the in-car camera in 1982.

Following Squier's latest health issues, tributes have poured in from the entire NASCAR community.