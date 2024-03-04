Who are Kyle Larson’s children? All about his kids with wife Katelyn Larson

Kyle Larson is synonymous with daring maneuvers and maintaining dominance on the ovals. However, beyond the high-octane life of NASCAR, the 31-year-old is a devoted dad to three of his children.

The HMS driver is the husband of Kaetlyn Sweet, who's the sister of World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series driver Brad Sweet. Their relationship kicked off when Larson and Sweet met each other for the first time at Brad's dirt race afterparty in California. From there, the duo started dating and now have three kids.

On December 22, 2014, Kyle Larson and Katelyn Sweet announced the birth of their first child, Owen Miyata Larson. A few years later, on May 7, 2018, the couple gave birth to their second child, Audrey Lane Larson.

Larson and Sweet got engaged on December 22, 2017 — the day Owen turned three years old. Following Audrey's birth, the couple officiated their marriage on September 26, 2018. A day before the 2023 year started, Kyle Larson and Katelyn birthed their third kid, Cooper Donald Larson.

The eldest kid in the family, Owen, is following his father's footsteps and has forayed into the world of motorsports racing. In August last year, he sealed the victory at the 14-lap showdown of the A-Feature class race at the Dirt Kart Nationals event.

Larson's daughter, however, is suffering from a medical condition known as Alopecia. The condition results in heavy hair fall problems, which started happening as the little one touched the 18-month-old mark. The youngest one, as of now, is too young to hit the tracks or go to school, so he's probably enjoying every bit of his toddler stage.

Kyle Larson weighs in on his first NASCAR Cup Series win of the 2024 season

The NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 race kicked off at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3. On the day preceding the race, Team Penske driver Joey Logano sealed his second pole start of the season after clinching his team's first pole at the Daytona 500.

Nevertheless, Kyle Larson was the one to take his car to the victory lane. After acing all the stages and leading 181 laps of the 267-lap race, the Hendrick Motorsports driver secured his first Cup win of the season.

Furthermore, the #5 driver added a second win to HMS' 2024 resume after William Byron brought the first one home at the Daytona 500. After his enthralling run where he won the race by a margin of 0.441 seconds over immediate rival, Tyler Reddick, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series winner chimed in on his maiden 2024 victory.

Fox reporter Jamie Little interviewed Kyle Larson and posted the 31-year-old's race experience on her X (formerly Twitter) account:

“I knew Tyler [Reddick] was going to be the guy to beat from the first stage. He was really fast there...I felt like it was going to time out where he was running really hard and getting the tow to catch me at the end. Thankfully I was able to air-block him a couple laps and get him tight."

The NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 winner added:

"I thought him and Bubba [Wallace] were going to get working together again to build a run, so I was happy that didn’t happen. But all in all, such a great job by this Hendrick Cars Chevy team...cool to get a win here at Vegas again. Back-to-back, swept all the stages again. Can’t ask for much more.”

Expand Tweet