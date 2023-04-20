Who is the latest driver to be added in NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers list?

Ryan Newman has won practically everything he's raced in, from NASCAR's Whelen Modified Series to the Cup Series and everything in between. So, it's natural that he was named one of the sport's 75 Greatest Drivers.

The Rocket Man is officially one of the all-time greats! @RyanJNewman, the 2008 #DAYTONA500 champion, is added to NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers list.

Newman was an actual iron man of the sport, making 36 starts each season for 18 straight seasons. His run was finally broken after a sideline collision in the 2020 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

During his extensive career, his most productive Cup Series season came in 2003, when he secured the pole position 11 times and won eight races.

Throughout his career, Newman set an electric pace, garnering 64 pole awards over three national series, 51 of which were in the Cup Series. His premier-series qualifying skill earned him the nickname 'Rocket Man'.

Also, he currently ranks ninth all-time in Cup poles, after only Richard Petty, David Pearson, Jeff Gordon, Cale Yarborough, Darrell Waltrip, Bobby Allison, Mark Martin, and Bill Elliott.

Over the course of his 725 career starts, Newman won 18 races, finished 117th, had 268 top-10 finishes, and led 4,863 laps. His most notable victory was in the 2002 All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, when he earned the infamous 'Winston Million', and the 2008 Daytona 500.

Newman's other series entries also include the Xfinity Series, where he is a seven-time winner, the Craftsman Truck Series, the ARCA Menards Series, and several more. Despite the fact that his final Cup Series start was at the end of the 2021 season, Newman remains engaged in grassroots racing.

"We all want to win as a group" - Chase Elliott on qualifying for the NASCAR playoffs

Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott, the sport's most popular driver, missed six races after breaking his left tibia in a snowboarding accident on March 3. He raced again last weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, finishing 10th after a sluggish start.

Although Elliott could still clinch one of the 16 playoff places based on points, it would be extremely difficult. Elliott should be able to challenge for the series championship again if he wins any of the remaining 17 races in the regular season.

"We all want to win as a group. It’s not because of my absence that we want to win any more than we already did. But we certainly recognize points are probably aren’t going to work from the driver’s side – certainly we could points-in from the owner’s side – but from a driver’s side, it’s going to be tough to do without a win,” Elliott said.

Elliott stated that neither he nor the rest of the team is afraid of the battle that awaits them as they continue their season.

