Who is the latest guest on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast? All you need to know about Marty Smith

Marty Smith was the latest guest to make an appearance on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dale Jr. Download podcast's recent episode. However, Smith's appearance in the podcast has left many racing enthusiasts questioning the background of the 47-year-old.

So, who is Marty Smith? Follow along as we explore the whereabouts of the American journalist and his contribution to the sport.

At 47, Smith has been associated with NASCAR for over two decades. Shortly after graduating from Radford University, the Virginia native, having prior experience with media houses such as The Washington Post, joined NASCAR as a Senior Writer in 1999.

Simultaneously, Smith also made occasional appearances on FOX Sports Net and the now-defunct SPEED channel, where he also served as a host. Few years down the line in 2006, he joined ESPN as a NASCAR reporter, solidifying his presence as a prominent journalist.

Climbing through the ranks of ESPN, Smith served as a lead reporter for SportsCenter and NASCAR Now. He also made appearances on the NASCAR Countdown program, while simultaneously writing features for the media's website.

2016 was a notable year for Smith as he got the opportunity to cover the soccer tournament, UEFA Euro 2016. The subsequent year saw him launch his own show, SportsCenter Presents: Marty Smith's America. The program was a major success for him as he had the chance to interview megastar athletes including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Rory McIlroy, and Tim Tebow, among others.

Being one of the most prominent journalists at ESPN, Smith now primarily covers college football. He also hosts the Marty Smith's America The Podcast and serves as a co-host to the Marty & McGee podcast alongside fellow NASCAR and college football journalist, Ryan McGee.

Marty Smith shared an emotional moment with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

While his most recent appearance at the Dale Jr. Download podcast garnered a plethora of fan attention, it was not his first encounter with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The veteran journalist shared a poignant moment with Dale Earnhardt Jr. following the conclusion of the latter's illustrious racing career in 2017.

Following the race, however, it was none other than Smith who interviewed Earnhardt Jr. In the heartfelt interview, the then-Hendrick Motorsports driver expressed his gratitude and affection for Smith. He said:

"I got a lot of people around me that I love, and you're one of them. I got a lot of friends, and we'll be friends forever." (7:02)

In response, Smith suggested the idea of sharing a drink on the momentous occasion as Earnhardt Jr. brought an end to his legendary Cup Series career. Smith concluded:

"I'm proud of you. I'm proud as hell of you, buddy. I love you."