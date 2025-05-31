Who is Layne Riggs' father? No. 34 racer aims to recreate family milestone at Nashville

Layne Riggs is all set to recreate his father, Scott Riggs' milestone by winning his next race at the iconic Nashville Superspeedway. Riggs Jr. shared an Instagram post announcing his bid to bring another guitar to the family.
Scott Riggs, a former driver of NASCAR national series races, participated in 383 races across all three series in his career spanning one and a half decades. In 383 races, he picked nine wins, and one of them was at Nashville.
Scott claimed the 2002 Pepsi 300 victory, held on April 13, 2002, at Nashville Superspeedway, his first Xfinity (then Busch) Series victory. Upon winning the race, he received a guitar as the winning trophy, a customary tradition in Nashville that symbolizes the representation of NASCAR and music (Gibson Guitars) in Nashville.
Reflecting on the achievement, Layne Riggs shared some pictures on Instagram with his aim of coming into Nashville. He wrote:
"Trying to bring another guitar to the family."
Here's the post by Layne Riggs on Instagram:
In the 2002 Pepsi 300 presented by Kroger, even though Shane Hmiel won the pole, Scott came out on top, as he finished the race ahead of Jack Sprague and Bobby Hamilton Jr. He went on to win three more races before retiring from the series.
Scott Riggs has 208 Cup Series races to his name, where he racked up three pole positions and 16 Top 10s. He also raced in the Xfinity and Truck Series, picking up four and five wins, respectively.
Layne Riggs fell short of recreating his family milestone in Nashville
Layne Riggs started his race with the aim of recreating his father's Xfinity Series achievement at Nashville, albeit in the Truck Series. However, he fell short as the Front Row Motorsports driver came home in third place.
Rajah Caruth of Spire Motorsports claimed the victory ahead of Corey Heim. Layne, who came home in third, crossed the finish line ahead of Daniel Hemric and Corey Day.
“I’ll tell you, I had the best seat in the house there at the end of that race. They were doing some racing right there in front of me. Hoped to be right there in the mix. I just didn’t have enough time," Riggs said about the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 race, via Racer.
Layne is in sixth place in the Drivers' Championship with 395 points after 12 races. He has five Top 5s and six Top 10s to his name. Heim leads the championship with 566 points, ahead of Daniel Hemric.
