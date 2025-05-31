Who is Layne Riggs' father? No. 34 racer aims to recreate family milestone at Nashville

Layne Riggs is all set to recreate his father, Scott Riggs' milestone by winning his next race at the iconic Nashville Superspeedway. Riggs Jr. shared an Instagram post announcing his bid to bring another guitar to the family.

Ad

Scott Riggs, a former driver of NASCAR national series races, participated in 383 races across all three series in his career spanning one and a half decades. In 383 races, he picked nine wins, and one of them was at Nashville.

Scott claimed the 2002 Pepsi 300 victory, held on April 13, 2002, at Nashville Superspeedway, his first Xfinity (then Busch) Series victory. Upon winning the race, he received a guitar as the winning trophy, a customary tradition in Nashville that symbolizes the representation of NASCAR and music (Gibson Guitars) in Nashville.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on the achievement, Layne Riggs shared some pictures on Instagram with his aim of coming into Nashville. He wrote:

"Trying to bring another guitar to the family."

Here's the post by Layne Riggs on Instagram:

Ad

In the 2002 Pepsi 300 presented by Kroger, even though Shane Hmiel won the pole, Scott came out on top, as he finished the race ahead of Jack Sprague and Bobby Hamilton Jr. He went on to win three more races before retiring from the series.

Scott Riggs has 208 Cup Series races to his name, where he racked up three pole positions and 16 Top 10s. He also raced in the Xfinity and Truck Series, picking up four and five wins, respectively.

Ad

Layne Riggs fell short of recreating his family milestone in Nashville

Layne Riggs started his race with the aim of recreating his father's Xfinity Series achievement at Nashville, albeit in the Truck Series. However, he fell short as the Front Row Motorsports driver came home in third place.

NASCAR Truck Series driver Chandler Smith (38) and driver Ty Majeski (98), and driver Layne Riggs (34) during the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

Rajah Caruth of Spire Motorsports claimed the victory ahead of Corey Heim. Layne, who came home in third, crossed the finish line ahead of Daniel Hemric and Corey Day.

Ad

“I’ll tell you, I had the best seat in the house there at the end of that race. They were doing some racing right there in front of me. Hoped to be right there in the mix. I just didn’t have enough time," Riggs said about the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 race, via Racer.

Layne is in sixth place in the Drivers' Championship with 395 points after 12 races. He has five Top 5s and six Top 10s to his name. Heim leads the championship with 566 points, ahead of Daniel Hemric.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.