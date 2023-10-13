Who is Matt Mills? NASCAR team Niece Motorsport’s latest driver explored

In a surprising turn of events, Niece Motorsports of the Truck Series announced on Thursday their new signee for the 2024 season, Matt Mills.

In a bid to replace the outgoing Carson Hocevar, who has signed for Spire Motorsports in the Cup Series for the next season, Mills will be piloting the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado for the full NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, sponsored by J.F. Electric and Utilitra.

While the signing of the 26-year-old as a replacement for championship contender Carson Hocevar has stirred conversation, Matt Mills has been a NASCAR regular in recent years.

He made his debut in the Truck Series in the year 2016. After a series of appearances, he transitioned to the Xfinity Series in 2017.

Over the next few years, he made sporadic appearances in the Xfinity Series for teams such as B. J. McLeod Motorsports and JD Motorsport, often shifting between the Xfinity and Truck Series.

In 2021, Mills made a lone Cup Series appearance at Kansas, finishing 38th. However, the majority of his track time has been in the Xfinity Series, where he has started an impressive 123 races and achieved a notable tenth-place finish at Daytona in 2019.

Niece Motorsports chief reacts to Matt Mills' signing

This latest development marks a pivotal moment in Matt Mills' young career, as he steps into a title-contending team in the Truck Series. Meanwhile, the signing will also prove to be crucial for Niece Motorsports as the team aims to replace it's premium driver and Cup Series-bound Carson Hocevar.

Reacting to the deal, Niece Motorsports General Manager, Cody Efaw, shared in the excitement of this new signing. He believes that the 26-year-old will prove to be a valuable addition to their team and will contribute to maintaining the success that the No. 42 team has achieved this season. Efaw remarked (via Jayski):

“I think a lot of people took notice of Matt this year at Richmond and Milwaukee. He’ll be a great addition to our organization as we look to continue the success the 42 team had this season.”

He also acknowledged Matt Mills' extensive experience in both the Truck and Xfinity Series. Cody anticipates significant growth for Matt in the upcoming season. He continued:

“Matt has a lot of laps under his belt in both the Truck and Xfinity Series. It’s tough to get in these trucks just a few times a year and show speed like Matt did, so I think there will be a lot of growth next season as he’s able to race week after week.”