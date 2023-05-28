Who is NASCAR driver Corey Heim? 5 things to know about the Craftsman Truck Series driver

Corey Heim is an emerging stock-car racing talent, who competes full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Heim drives the #11 Toyota Tundra TRD for TRICON Garage and has enjoyed a stellar start to his 2023 Truck Series campaign.

From early victories in the super late models to an exceptional ARCA series record, Heim has now grabbed attention in one of NASCAR's top racing series.

The Tricon Garage driver rose through the ranks in the fiercely competitive world of junior racing categories. At just 20 years old, Heim has already made waves in the NASCAR truck series in his first full-time season.

Let us take a look at his impressive record in the junior racing categories.

#5 Early career in Super Late Models

Corey Heim began driving quarter midgets at the age of five. Heim's racing career began with Legend Cars, winning two division trophies. He then transitioned to Super Late Models(SLM), driving in various events sanctioned by CARS Tour, Southern Super Series, Pro All-Stars Series (PASS), and NASCAR Whelen All-American Series.

His first super late model victory came at South Boston Speedway. He capped off the 2018 season as the CARS Super Late Model Tour Rookie of the Year.

#4 An impressive record in the ARCA Series

Corey Heim in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200

Heim made his ARCA Menards Series debut in 2019, driving the #22 car for Chad Bryant Racing. In his rookie season, Heim finished inside the top 10 on every occasion but one, when he finished 11th.

He drove part-time for Venturini Motorsports in 2020, before earning a full-time seat in 2021. He had a stellar season with the team driving the #20 car into the victory lane six times. He finished the season second in the championship standings.

#3 Corey Heim announces his arrival in the NASCAR Truck Series

Corey Heim made his NASCAR Truck Series debut in 2021, driving the #51 truck for Kyle Busch Motorsports. He made three starts for the team with an 11th-place finish in his final outing.

Following an impressive ARCA Menards campaign in 2021, Corey Heim announced a 15-race schedule in the Truck Series rejoining KBM in 2022. The boy from Marietta, Georgia, had an exceptional Rookie season, earning two victories and finishing 14th in the points, despite not running a full-time schedule.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fr8 208

His exploits in the series won him the 2022 Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year honors.

#2 Building on the momentum from the Rookie season

Entering the 2023 season, the previous season's Rookie of the Year was announced as a full-time driver for the TRICON Garage team. The 20-year-old continues to impress in his sophomore season as has finished inside the top 10 in nine of the 11 races.

He won his first race of the season at Martinsville Speedway as he held off Kyle Busch to win the rain-shortened race. Having qualified for the playoffs, he continues to build on a promising season, as he currently leads the Truck Series drivers' standings.

#1 Xfinity Series debut in 2023

Climbing NASCAR's ladder to reach the higher echelons of stock car racing, Corey Heim made his Xfinity Series debut in 2023. He made his first start at Dover Motor Speedway, piloting the #24 Toyota for Sam Hunt Racing.

He made his second start at Darlington Raceway, finishing inside the top 10 on the track nicknamed 'too tough to tame'.

At 20 years old, Corey Heim is showing promising speed for a long and successful career in NASCAR.

Poll : 0 votes