Who is the only NASCAR driver to deliver Cup wins for RCR at Darlington Raceway?

In Richard Childress Racing’s (RCR) 147 Cup Series starts at Darlington Raceway, there has been only one victor: Dale Earnhardt Sr. Piloting the No. 3 Chevrolet, the legendary driver amassed eight wins at the “Lady in Black” during his 26-year career.

Besides the trip to the victory lane, RCR owns two poles, 27 top fives, and 49 top 10s at the egg-shaped oval. So far, they have led 2,618 laps there. RCR is now all set to compete in this coming Sunday’s (April 6) race: the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

Kyle Busch will drive the No. 8, while Austin Dillon will pilot the No. 3 Chevy Camaro in the 293-lap event. Both drivers are vying for their first wins of the 2025 season. Busch is the winningest driver among the current NASCAR Cup Series regulars, with 63 wins to his name.

However, the Las Vegas native is on a 64-race winless streak that has been going on since June 4, 2023, when he bagged his most recent win in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. That was just his 15th race as well as his third victory with the North Carolina-based outfit.

As per NBC Sports, the last nine races at Darlington Raceway have witnessed nine different winners. Needless to say, none of them were from Richard Childress Racing. It remains to be seen if RCR can extend its winning tally at the track “Too Tough to Tame” this time around.

Fans can watch it all unfold on Fox Sports 1 on Sunday, April 6, from 3 pm ET onwards. Radio updates will also be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski happens to be the defending winner at the track.

Kyle Busch remembers his first race at Darlington Raceway

During a recent interview, Kyle Busch recalled his first race at the 1.366-mile racetrack in Darlington, South Carolina. It was in the NASCAR Busch Series, now known as the Xfinity Series, with the No. 87 Hendrick Motorsports car. Busch finished second in that race, behind Brian Vickers.

When asked if he had earned the coveted stripe right on his first start, Busch said,

"I'm trying to remember if I hit the wall in my first race there. I remember that it was in the No. 87 Chevrolet. I finished second. I don't know if I ever hit the wall, because I ran the bottom of three and four the whole time. That was my money maker.”

His next race was with the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports. On that note, Busch continued,

“I was in the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports and I knocked it down. We were getting really loose on the long runs, and I was kind of backing it into the corner like a dirt car, putting the right rear tail light up against the fence and the right rear tail light grabbed and slapped the front over. It's not a cushion, and this isn't dirt car."

Kyle Busch has made 26 starts at Darlington Raceway so far with his best finish being a victory back in 2008. His most recent finish (September 2024) translated into a P2 finish.

