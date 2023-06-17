Matt Mills will drive Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 Chevrolet Silverado for a couple of races this season. The Virginia driver has driven in the Truck Series 19 times in the past. Furthermore, he has also frequently participated in the Xfinity Series and a sole Cup Series start to his name. Let's find out more about the NASCAR driver.

Matt Mills made his NASCAR debut at the Bristol Motor Speedway in August 2016. He finished 27th in that race and ran four more races for his then-team SS-Green Light Racing. The following year, he joined Faith Motorsports for three races because their main driver, Donnie Levister was not allowed by NASCAR to run on intermediate tracks. He earned a career-best 17th finish here.

Mills later joined Martins Motorsports to drive their 42 truck and was sponsored by Thompson Electric Inc. However, the truck was never entered and he drove the number 44 for the same team a week later.

Matt Mills also made his Xfinity Series debut in the same year with B.J. McLeod Motorsports at Phoenix. He replaced Jeff Green for a one-off race and finished 30th on his Xfinity debut. However, he returned to the series the following month and drove McLeod’s number 8 once again.

The Virginia-born driver made the long-awaited Cup Series debut with B. J. McLeod Motorsports in 2021 and completed 255 laps on his maiden race. The driver is yet to drive in the Cup Series since then.

Matt Mills “really excited” to drive for Kyle Busch Motorsports

There's no doubt that Kyle Busch Motorsports are one of the top teams in the NASCAR Truck Series Championship. As one would expect, Matt Mills is itching for the opportunity to drive the KBM machinery.

Here's what Mills had to say after the announcement:

“I’m really excited that KBM is providing me with an opportunity to showcase my abilities driving two races in the No. 51 Silverado.”

He further added:

“It makes it even more exciting that Richmond is the first race because I was born about an hour from there and I’ve had some strong runs there in the Xfinity Series, so I couldn’t think of a better track to make my KBM debut at. J.F. Electric has been a long-time supporter, and this wouldn’t be possible without them, Utilitra and Thompson Electric.”

Matt Mills has two chances to impress everyone this season and push for a full-time seat next season. Whether the 26-year-old can take his chances this year remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes