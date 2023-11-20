Who is NASCAR journalist Alex Weaver’s fiance? All about the One Tree Hill star

The NASCAR offseason has seen one of the sport's most famous journalists with the governing body, Alex Weaver, get engaged as the industry winds down for some downtime. Wedding bells for the 27-year-old are ringing as Weaver made the news official by posting a picture of her with her new fiance on her official Instagram account.

Announcing her engagement to 37-year-old American actor and TV personality Stephen Colletti, the question was presented to the Charlotte, North Carolina native in Rome, Italy. Colletti is most notably known for his portrayal of Chase Hill in the TV drama series One Tree Hill, along with notable appearances on reality TV.

Colletti has also been a part of MTV's Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, along with an MTV VJ role on Total Request Live on the same network.

The MTV alum popped the question to Alex Weaver at the Cypress and Orange Tree Garden above the Tiber River according to people.com. This was followed by an Instagram post by Weaver which read:

"Yes! Forever."

The couple was seen in yet another Instagram post on Weaver's official account after the announcement which read:

"We got some photos back from the absolute best day."

Stephen Colletti also took to his own Instagram handle and wrote:

"Magic hours are a bit more magical this year. @al_weave"

Reportedly dating for over two years, Stephen Colletti and Alex Weaver were flooded with congratulatory messages on social media. These messages came from Colletti's co-stars as well as followers of NASCAR.

Social Media congratulates Alex Weaver and Stephen Colletti as the couple announces engagement

Several known faces from American TV as well as Colletti's former co-stars replied to Alex Weaver's Instagram post after the couple announced their engagement last week.

Here are some of the best replies:

American singer, songwriter and Colletti's co-star Kate Voegle wrote:

"Ahhhhh congratulations you guys!!! Soooo happy for you!!"

Jana Kramer, another one of Stephen Colletti's co-stars congratulated the couple:

"AHHHHH !!!! Congrats!!!!!!!! So happy for you both"

American actor Robert Buckley also chimed in:

"AHHHHH CONGRATULATIONS!!!"

Actor/director James Lafferty wrote:

"Yesssss congratulations!!!!"

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series driver Toni Breidinger wrote:

"congrats!!!"

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy Earnhardt wrote:

"Congratulations!"

It remains to be seen when the newly engaged couple will be tying the knot. If we were to guess, it would ideally be before the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season starts!