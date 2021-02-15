Who is NASCAR’s newest pit reporter Katie Osbourne?

If you were wondering who that new pit reporter was for the ARCA Menards Series broadcast on Saturday, you are not alone. Her name is Katie Osbourne, and she has been around cars for a long time.
Osbourne hosts PowerNation TV, television’s most-watched automotive how-to programming, which airs on the History Channel. She has worked for Fox Sports, ESPN, NBC Sports, CBS Sports, covering the NHL, NFL, and the X Games. But for those who watch Mecum Auctions on NBC Sports Network, you may have spotted her as a floor reporter on their broadcasts.
Katie Osbourne's favorite classic cars include Ford Broncos, Chevy Blazers and Chevelles
Mecum Auctions is one of the most popular auto auctions selling just about everything that has tires on it, including restored or modified cars, motorcycles, and some oddities as well. Occasionally a former race car will hit the block from NASCAR, IndyCar, and Formula 1. Katie Osbourne can be seen roaming about picking out some of her favorite cars on that day’s broadcasts. For 2021, Mecum has 14 auctions scheduled, including the largest of its kind just completed in Kissimmee, Florida.
On top of her duties with Mecum, Katie Osbourne has been a pit reporter for the Forza Racing Championship and a trackside reporter for the Red Bull Signature Series on FS1. She was also a part of SPEED’s Trackside, hosted by Krista Voda. Speed was owned by Fox Sports Media Group and ceased operating in 2013, ultimately evolving into what is now known as Fox Sports 1.
Katie Osbourne is a 36-year-old Indianapolis native with a degree in Sports Communication and Broadcasting. Following an internship at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, she landed with Fox Sports San Diego as a sideline reporter.
You can follow Katie Osbourne on her Facebook page, on Twitter, and on her own website.