Who is NASCAR’s newest pit reporter Katie Osbourne?

If you were wondering who that new pit reporter was for the ARCA Menards Series broadcast on Saturday, you are not alone. Her name is Katie Osbourne, and she has been around cars for a long time.

Osbourne hosts PowerNation TV, television’s most-watched automotive how-to programming, which airs on the History Channel. She has worked for Fox Sports, ESPN, NBC Sports, CBS Sports, covering the NHL, NFL, and the X Games. But for those who watch Mecum Auctions on NBC Sports Network, you may have spotted her as a floor reporter on their broadcasts.

Katie Osbourne's favorite classic cars include Ford Broncos, Chevy Blazers and Chevelles

Mecum Auctions is one of the most popular auto auctions selling just about everything that has tires on it, including restored or modified cars, motorcycles, and some oddities as well. Occasionally a former race car will hit the block from NASCAR, IndyCar, and Formula 1. Katie Osbourne can be seen roaming about picking out some of her favorite cars on that day’s broadcasts. For 2021, Mecum has 14 auctions scheduled, including the largest of its kind just completed in Kissimmee, Florida.

So enjoy working alongside @Reporterjamie. Have learned so much from her & truly appreciate the friendship on/off track.



Happy 1 yr anniversary in the pits, teammate! And ps: totally digging those #Daytona special kicks thanks to today’s weather.👟 pic.twitter.com/wZd63oT8Qo — Katie Osborne (@ktmosborne) February 14, 2021

On top of her duties with Mecum, Katie Osbourne has been a pit reporter for the Forza Racing Championship and a trackside reporter for the Red Bull Signature Series on FS1. She was also a part of SPEED’s Trackside, hosted by Krista Voda. Speed was owned by Fox Sports Media Group and ceased operating in 2013, ultimately evolving into what is now known as Fox Sports 1.

Katie Osbourne with Mecum Auction car expert John Kraman. Photo: Mecum Auctions

Katie Osbourne is a 36-year-old Indianapolis native with a degree in Sports Communication and Broadcasting. Following an internship at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, she landed with Fox Sports San Diego as a sideline reporter.

More on this soon, but stoked to get back in the studio (& the great outdoors... we wheeeeelin! #workindirt) with my friends at @truck_hero here in 2021!✊🏼

• snapshot from a 2019 shoothttps://t.co/QD8lGJOIDB pic.twitter.com/nHHxrHn8IQ — Katie Osborne (@ktmosborne) January 28, 2021

You can follow Katie Osbourne on her Facebook page, on Twitter, and on her own website.