Who is NASCAR star Christopher Bell married to? Meet his wife Morgan Kemenah

Christopher Bell finished the Cup Series opener Daytona 500 in third place and celebrated the momentous occasion with his wife Morgan Kemenah.

The couple got married in 2020 after reportedly dating for a couple of years. Bell had also allegedly proposed to her in 2018 when he was racing in the Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Morgan Kemenah hails from a racing background as well. She was born on 27th December, 1995, to veteran mechanic Brian Kemenah. She co-owns a racing team with him and Christopher Bell, who launched Bell Kemenah Racing earlier in 2023.

Chad Kemenah, who is also related to Morgan, is a former racing driver and six-time All Star Circuit of Champions Champion.

Both Bell and Kemenah regularly share posts about each other on social media. Kemenah recently posted on Instagram after Bell's third-place finish in Daytona:

"Daytona 500. Duel win and P3 in the big show = a pretty good weekend!"

They are also seen together during almost all the Cup Series races throughout the year. The couple has a pet dog with whom they previously uploaded pictures on social media.

Christopher Bell feels 'lucky' heading into the Ambetter Health 400

Bell won the Duel 2 at Daytona, giving him a good starting position and ultimately helping him finish the 500-mile race in third place. This was his best finish in the race for the second consecutive year.

There were multiple crashes (including a 20-car wreck) during the Daytona 500 that Christopher Bell managed to escape. He stated that he felt fortunate to finish the race in a good position. He was quoted as saying by Speed Sport:

"Honestly, we got really fortunate. We showed a lot of pace between the Duel and the early part of the race. When we had track position, we were fast. But I don't know, it didn't go our way (at the end) and we need to study it."

Bell added that he feels "luckier" moving onto the Atlanta Motor Speedway for the 400-mile contest, despite not being a huge fan of superspeedways as he believes they work on 'luck.'

"I hate them, but it has been going better. I've just been luckier. I joke because ever since me and Adam (Stevens) got paired up, I told Adam that speedway racing is 100 percent luck."

"I know that's not true. I don't know - for what reason, it has come our way more."

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is currently in third place in the standings with 44 points after leading a total of 22 laps in the Cup Series season so far.