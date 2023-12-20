Who is NASCAR star Natalie Decker’s boyfriend, Derek Lemke? All you need to know

In the high-octane world of NASCAR, where speed, skill, and determination reign supreme, Natalie Decker has emerged as a notable figure. Her journey from a young racing enthusiast to a rising star in one of the most challenging and competitive racing circuits in the world is nothing short of inspiring.

There has been a lot of curiosity about her personal life, love life, and particularly her boyfriend Derek Lemke.

Derek Lemke is a 30-year-old stock car racing driver who primarily competes in short-track racing events. He gained recognition in the racing community through his participation in various regional and local racing series, particularly in the Midwest region of the United States.

Expand Tweet

Born in Shakopee, Minnesota, Lemke has raced in different divisions and series such as Super Late Models, Legends cars, and other regional stock car competitions. While he hasn't had extensive involvement in the upper tiers of NASCAR like the Cup Series or Xfinity Series, Lemke has made a name for himself in smaller circuits and regional racing events.

However, the 30-year-old driver made his NASCAR Truck Series debut at Richmond Raceway in 2023, driving the #33 for Reaume Brothers Racing. He finished the race at 33rd place. He has only two starts in the series to date.

Expand Tweet

Lemke got engaged to fellow NASCAR driver Natalie Decker last year in December.

Natalie Decker is one of the few renowned female drivers in NASCAR

In a very young NASCAR career, Decker has competed in various NASCAR series. Born in Eagle River, Wisconsin, USA, she gained attention for being one of the few female drivers in NASCAR, and she's been recognized for her talent and determination in a predominantly male-dominated sport.

The 26-year-old driver began her racing career in go-karts at a young age and transitioned to larger racing series as she gained experience. She has competed in several NASCAR series, including the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

She made her NASCAR debut in the Truck Series at Daytona in 2019, where she finished 32nd. She has made 32 starts in the series so far, including holding the distinction of the highest finish ever in the series by a female driver, fifth at Daytona in 2020.

Decker also has eight appearances in Xfinity Series and the most recent came at Charlotte Motor Speedway this year.

While racing, Natalie Decker has earned recognition for her performances and continues to be a notable figure in the world of stock car racing.