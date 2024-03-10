Who is NASCAR Xfinity driver Chandler Smith’s wife? Exploring all about Kenzie Grams

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chandler Smith secured a famous win at Phoenix Raceway, marking his second victory in the Xfinity Series in as many seasons.

Smith moved from Kaulig Racing to JGR after a successful 2023 season which saw him reach the playoffs. He finished ninth in the campaign courtesy of his first series win at Richmond Raceway. The 21-year-old has now kicked off his 2024 campaign on a high note, leading the points standings after four races.

While he continues to make his name as an up-and-coming driver, Smith has the support of his wife Kenzie Grams beyond the racetrack. Smith met Grams while he was still at Pickens High School in Jasper, Georgia. They were 16 and 15 years old, respectively, at the time.

According to a Facebook post from Grams, it was a love-at-first-sight affair between the two teenagers. Despite the exact timeline of their relationship remaining undisclosed, Smith proposed to his girlfriend on New Year's Day in 2021, a trend that has recurred among NASCAR drivers in recent years.

Chandler Smith and Kenzie Grams tied the knot on July 17, 2021. Their journey as a couple took a new turn on February 4, 2022, with the announcement of their first child. Chandler Smith Jr. entered the world on August 4, 2022. The couple welcomed their second son, Noble Jacq Smith, on October 19, 2023.

The couple maintains a loving relationship as seen through their social media posts. As Smith continues to climb through the NASCAR ranks, the former Truck Series driver will undoubtedly find motivation with the unwavering support of his beautiful family on and off the track.

Chandler Smith sympathizes with Justin Allgaier after the latter's unfortunate crash

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier was cruising to victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix on March 9, 2023, maintaining a lead of over two seconds over the second-placed Smith. However, an incident with his tire in the closing stages of the race brought his night to an anti-climatic end.

With five laps to go, Allgaier encountered a flat left front tire. As a result, the 37-year-old driver found his No. 7 Chevrolet crashing into the Turn wall. With the addition of two overtime laps, Smith capitalized on Allgaier's crash to drive himself home ahead of rookie driver Jesse Love.

Speaking to the media after the race, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver expressed sympathy towards Allgaier after the latter's crash. He said (via NASCAR.com):

"I hate that happened to [Justin Allgaier] — he definitely had it in the bag. But I'm so proud of everybody at Joe Gibbs Racing. It's good, finally, to get this first one off my back with these guys. Let's keep racking them up."

Chandler Smith, with 183 points, now leads the Xfinity Series standings by a single point ahead of second-placed Austin Hill.