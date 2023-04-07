Who is the new NASCAR Cup Series points leader after Alex Bowman and William Byron penalties?

NASCAR Cup Series standings have undergone another shuffle after Hendrick Motorsports drivers Alex Bowman and William Byron received penalties for violations found in post-race inspections after the Richmond race.

Both the #24 and #48 teams lost 60 driver and owner points, as well as five playoff points. The penalties have dropped the two drivers down the standings, allowing Ross Chastain to take the lead in the points table.

Alex Bowman dropped from first to seventh in the NASCAR standings, 56 points adrift of Chastain. William Byron, who was previously fourth, is now 14th in the standings with a 91-point deficit to the leader.

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain now leads the drivers' standings, with Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell in second, 30 points behind Chastain. Veteran driver Kevin Harvick occupies the third position. Kyle Larson and Joey Logano round out the top five.

Only Larson and Logano have won a race among the top five in the standings. Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, and Ryan Blaney occupy the lower half of the top ten in the points table.

Here is the entire points table (* indicates race winner):

Position Driver Points 1 #1 Ross Chastain 259 2 #20 Christopher Bell 229 3 #4 Kevin Harvick 227 4 #5 Kyle Larson* 222 5 #22 Joey Logano* 222 6 #8 Kyle Busch* 215 7 #48 Alex Bowman 203 8 #19 Martin Truex Jr. 198 9 #6 Brad Keselowski 196 10 #12 Ryan Blaney 188 11 #11 Denny Hamlin 188 12 #45 Tyler Reddick* 187 13 #2 Austin Cindric 175 14 #24 William Byron* 168 15 #17 Chris Buescher 164 16 #47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.* 161 17 #99 Daniel Suarez 158 18 #34 Michael McDowell 156 19 #7 Corey LaJoie 155 20 #54 Ty Gibbs 147 21 #14 Chase Briscoe 122 22 #23 Bubba Wallace 118 23 #15 Todd Gilliland 117 24 #16 AJ Allmendinger 113 25 #43 Erik Jones 105 26 #4 Austin Dillon 105 27 #10 Aric Almirola 94 28 #41 Ryan Preece 88 29 #42 Noah Gragson 87 30 #21 Harrison Burton 84 31 #51 Cody Ware 65 32 #9 Chase Elliott 49 33 #77 Ty Dillon 37 35 #31 Justin Haley 26

The #24 driver has two race wins this season, whereas Bowman has not yet won a race.

Why did NASCAR penalize Alex Bowman and William Byron?

Hendrick Motorsports drivers Alex Bowman and William Byron have each been handed L1-level penalties by NASCAR. Both teams were found to have made illegal modifications to the greenhouse of cars for the race in Richmond.

The modifications were first discovered during a post-race inspection, after which the cars were sent to NASCAR's R&D center in North Carolina for further evaluation. Upon finding the modifications, the governing body announced the penalties for both teams.

While two drivers from the team received penalties, Kyle Larson and Josh Berry led the team to a 1-2 finish in the Toyota Owners 400. Race winner Larson and runner-up Berry cleared the post-race inspection.

Along with the points penalty, the interim crew chiefs Greg (#48) and Brian Campe (#24) have both been suspended for two races. They have also received a $75,000 fine each.

This is the second time Hendrick Motorsports has received a penalty this season. HMS has now received $550,000 in fines this season within one month.

Hendrick Motorsports released a statement in response to the penalties that read:

"We are reviewing the penalties issued today by NASCAR and will determine next steps following Sunday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway."

It has been a tumultuous start to the season for HMS, even though they have dominated on the track with three race wins in the first seven races of the season.

