Who is Olivia Dunne? All about the girl pictured with Chase Elliott before today’s NASCAR Cup Series race

In a click that sent fans buzzing, Chase Elliott, the man who entered the 2023 Ally 400 race as the defending champion, was seen standing next to a young woman named Olivia Dunne ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Curiosity has been piqued, and fans are eager to learn more about the lady who was standing next to Chase Elliott ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 race. Who is Olivia Dunne?

Olivia Paige Dunne, born on October 1, 2002, is an accomplished American artistic gymnast and social media personality. Hailing from Westwood, New Jersey, she grew up in Hillsdale, and currently resides in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she is attending college.

Dunne's gymnastics career is nothing short of impressive. She was a former member of the USA national team and is currently a prominent member of the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team. Her skills and dedication have propelled her to become the highest-valued women's college athlete as of 2023.

However, Dunne's influence reaches far beyond the gymnasium. With a massive social media following exceeding 10 million, she has become a bona fide social media sensation.

Her presence on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram has garnered her a loyal fan base, making her the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media as of June 2023.

The immense popularity Dunne enjoys on social media has opened up doors for lucrative endorsement deals. Her name, image, and likeness have resulted in endorsement contracts worth seven figures.

In fact, as of May 2023, she held the distinction of being the highest-valued women's college athlete, with an estimated NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) valuation of $3.3 million.

Dunne's marketability has attracted numerous brands and companies eager to collaborate with her. Some of her notable endorsement partners include Grubhub, Vuori, Bodyarmor, WME Sports, Bartleby, and American Eagle Outfitters, among many others.

Olivia Dunne filled with sense of patriotism at NASCAR Cup Series race

Following her appearance at the Ally 400 race at Nashville Superspeedway, Olivia Dunne shared a video on TikTok that featured herself alongside two members of the U.S. Army at the race.

Using the infamous TikTok soundbite "My pronouns are U-S-A", Dunne emphasized her patriotism and connection to the country.

The video quickly gained traction, accumulating nearly 250k likes and capturing the attention of her large online audience.

Poll : 0 votes