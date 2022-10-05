Who owns the car that Bubba Wallace Jr. drives?

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. has managed to encapsulate the role of being arguably the most popular driver outside of NASCAR. The Mobile, Alabama native has had a polarizing effect on the sport, with fans who either love him or hate him. The 2010 K&N Rookie of the Year, Wallace Jr., has been seen on a rapid ascend into the highest echelon of stock car racing after a fiery junior career.

The 28-year-old made his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series with Richard Petty Motorsports in 2017, with 2018 being his first full-time year. After having four top-10's under his belt from his previous outings in the Xfinity Series, Bubba Wallace Jr. seemed to have struggled initially in the Cup Series.

The 2021 season saw Wallace Jr. switch teams and announce his alliance with the newly founded 23XI Racing team, for whom he has driven to date. The brainchild of fellow Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin and basketball legend Michael Jordan, 23XI Racing came into the sport with a fresh outlook on how the team was run and aimed to achieve success with Wallace Jr. Teamed up with veteran driver and 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch in 2022, the team became a regular contender for victories.

Despite a rocky start to the current 2022 season, Bubba Wallace Jr. and the #23 team managed to put an end to their woes on pit road which had cost the team valuable points and managed to win at Kansas Speedway. Kurt Busch's subsequent sabbatical saw Wallace Jr. switch cars and drive the #45 Toyota Camry TRD instead of his usual #23 to ensure the team had their best shot at the team owner's championship. Both cars are co-owned and fielded in the sport by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

Bubba Wallace Jr.'s odds of winning 2022 NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400

The final NASCAR playoffs Round of 12 race at Charlotte Roval Road Course is all set to go live this coming Sunday as drivers try one last time to secure a Round of 8 spot in the championship battle. Bubba Wallace Jr., while not running for the championship this year after failing to make it into the playoffs, has had decent results post the regular season.

Going into the road-course race this weekend, however, Wallace Jr.'s chances appear slim as he sits in 24th place on the odds table with +10000 odds of victory. Watch Bubba Wallace Jr. tackle the twists and turns of Charlotte Roval this Sunday at 2:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes